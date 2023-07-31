Museveni to compensate over 500 people displaced in 1981-1986 Bush war

President Yoweri Museveni has pledged to compensate more than 500 people who were displaced from Buikwe District during the 1981-1986 war.

In a statement issued to Attorney General Kiryowa Kiwanuka, the President said the victims will be compensated with Shs58,262,772,995 billion since getting back the original bibanja may cause more problems.

“I have seen two letters written on the of April 2, 2013 and on the August 5,, 2014, by Harriet Nankabirwa (Kimyaso), our chairperson in Buikwe, regarding the Badaama (Jopadhola) and other UPC supporters that ran away from their bibanja in the bush war of 1981-86. Although I do not have details, I am aware of that phenomenon. I heard about it in the Semuto area,” read part of Museveni’s letter.

“I therefore, direct you to engage their association headed by Oryuk so that you solve their problem. These people were peasants caught up in conflicts caused by the elites. Even if the individuals were involved in the anti-people activities, their families may be innocent. Moreover, the ones that made the criminal mistakes can be prosecuted. However, that should not be mixed-up with family wealth,” Museveni directed.

Buikwe District is part of the greater Mukono District that was part of the areas affected by the 1981-85 Luwero triangle war that brought Museveni to part after the downfall of Tito Okello short lived regime.