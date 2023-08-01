Peter Mayiga retains ‘Katikkiro’ position as Kabaka reshuffles Buganda cabinet

Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi has made a reshuffle in the Buganda cabinet; Charles Peter Mayiga has retained his position as the Kingdom’s Prime minister (Katikkiro).



In the same reshuffle, Twaha Kaawaase remains the first deputy premier and the minister for administration and ICT in Buganda while Robert Waggwa Nsibirwa is the second deputy premier and also minister for finance in the Mengo government.



Patrick Luwaga Mugumbule has also retained his position as the speaker of the Lukiiko, the Buganda parliament with Ahmed Lwasa as his deputy whereas Christopher Bwanika has also retained his position as the Buganda Attorney General.



Noah Kiyimba, David F.K Mpanga, and Joseph Kawuki have retained their positions as the ministers for cabinet, lands and properties, and local government respectively.



Cotilda Nakate Kikomeko who has been serving as the chairperson of Buganda Kingdom Education Committee is now the minister in charge of social services and office of the Nnabagereka to replace Dr. Prosperous Nankindu Kavuma.



Mariam Nkalubo has maintained her position as the minister for self-help, environment, water and gender, the same as Israel Kazibwe and Robert Sserwanga as the ministers for information and mobilization and youths and sports.



Cotilda Nakate Kikomeko and Anthony Wamala have joined the Buganda cabinet as the minister in charge of social services and office of the Nnabagereka and heritage, palaces, tombs , tourism and security.



Anthony Wamala is the principal for Buganda Royal Institute of Business and Technical Education in Mengo, an institute owned by Buganda.



He is credited for having helped the institute grow into one of the best vocational institutions in the country.



Henry Ssekabembe Kiberu who has been the minister for youth, sports and recreation as well as Dr. Prosperous Nankindu Kavuma who has been in charge of social services have dropped from cabinet.



David Kyewalabye Male who has been the minister for culture, tourism and palaces has not returned to the Buganda cabinet after asking to retire from service.



The Kabaka has also created a new ministry in charge of mobilization and it falls under the Kabaka’s spokesperson.



The changes have seen Noah Kiyimba gets another responsibility to add onto what he previously had and will now be the minister in charge of cabinet, lukiiko(parliament) and protocol and other affairs in the office of the Katikkiro whereas Joseph Kawuki who has been the state minister for local government has been elevated to a full minister in the same docket.



Hajji Amisi Kakomo who has been the state minister for agriculture, markets and cooperatives is now elevated to a full minister in the same docket which has been elevated to a ministry away from the ministry of lands where it previously fell under.