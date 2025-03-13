Coca-Cola Beverages Uganda, Joe Walker partner for fourth edition road safety walk

Coca-Cola Beverages Uganda (CCBU) and Joe Walker set out to raise road safety awareness with the fourth edition of the Joe Walker Road Safety Walk which began on Monday, February 24 to March 7,2025.

The initiative is part of a continued partnership between CCBU and road safety advocate Joseph Beyanga, also known as Joe Walker. CCBU once again served as the official hydration partner, ensuring that participants remained refreshed throughout the journey.

The walk that ended on March 7, 2025, saw Joe Walker trek from Kampala to Gulu, covering approximately 340km. This long-distance walk raised awareness about responsible road use and accident prevention, engaging communities along the route in meaningful conversations about road safety.

CCBU, a subsidiary of Coca-Cola Beverages Africa, provided Rwenzori Pure Natural Mineral Water and carbonated soft drinks to keep Joe Walker and his team hydrated.

Speaking about the partnership, Kirunda Magoola, Public Affairs, Communication, and Sustainability Director at CCBU, emphasised the importance of hydration during such an endeavour.

“Road safety is everyone’s business, and CCBU has consistently supported this initiative because we believe in fostering safer communities. For instance, in 2022, we launched the ‘Zero is Possible’ campaign to educate staff and the public on reducing road accident fatalities and promoting a culture of safety,” Magoola said.

Joe Walker expressed his gratitude for CCBU’s continued support, highlighting that their contribution has helped sustain the campaign over the years. He noted that the partnership symbolises a shared commitment to creating safer roads for all.

The Joe Walker Road Safety Campaign seeks to address road safety challenges in Uganda by engaging directly with communities and advocating for safer road practices.

Throughout the Kampala-Gulu walk, the team conducted school outreach programmes to educate students on road safety and responsible behaviour. Boda-Boda riders were also engaged in activities to promote safer road usage, while discussions with traffic police officers focused on collaborative efforts to improve road safety measures.

The initiative also involved the painting of zebra crossings to enhance pedestrian safety and the training of drivers to encourage responsible driving habits.