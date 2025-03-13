Uganda Police Force launches massive recruitment drive for 2025

The Uganda Police Force (UPF) has announced a nationwide recruitment drive to enlist 10,000 Probationer Police Constables (PPCs).

The recruitment is open to Ugandan citizens aged 18 to 25 who meet the specified qualifications, including a minimum education level of the Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE) or its equivalent.

According to the official announcement from the Ministry of Internal Affairs, candidates must have no criminal record and be prepared to undergo rigorous police training. The force seeks individuals with strong communication skills, discipline, and a commitment to upholding law and order.

To qualify, applicants must possess at least four credit passes in the UCE, including English or Mathematics. Those who sat for UCE before 2020 will not be considered. Physical and medical fitness are also essential criteria, as successful candidates will be required to work under difficult conditions, including long hours and harsh environments.

Interested candidates must submit handwritten applications addressed to the Inspector General of Police, along with certified academic documents, a national ID, and three recent passport-sized photographs. These should be delivered to the respective District/Division Police Headquarters before the deadline on March 21, 2025.

The UPF has cautioned applicants against falsifying information, warning that those caught will face disqualification and possible legal action.

Successful recruits will undergo a comprehensive Police Basic Training program before formal deployment. The Uganda Police Force encourages both male and female candidates to apply, emphasizing the importance of integrity and commitment in law enforcement.

Possession of a valid driver’s license will be an added advantage. However, individuals with criminal backgrounds or falsified documents are strongly advised not to apply.

This recruitment drive is part of the government’s efforts to strengthen security and improve community policing across Uganda.

For more details, applicants are advised to visit their local District Police Headquarters.