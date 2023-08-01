Police arrest road rage murder suspect 

Police in Kampala have charged to court, one Menya Moses a suspect in connection with a road rage related murder, which occurred on July 15, 2023 at around 12.30pm in Kironde Zone, Kabowa, Lubaga division.

Fred Enanga, Police Spokesperson said that a one Reagan Ssentongo alias Abtex, while travelling with other mourners for burial in a taxi, got involved in a minor accident with a boda-boda rider, called Wasswa, who was transporting a female passenger before an argument ensued between the boda-boda rider, and the taxi driver, who was joined by the occupants in the taxi.

“Shortly after, Ssentongo, (a taxi passenger), came out of the taxi, and aggressively pushed Wasswa, the boda-boda rider, who hit his head on the road, and collapsed. This prompted one Teopista, the boda-boda passenger, to raise an alarm, where she claimed the rider had died.”

“Several responders and angry residents from the Kisenyi metal yard started chasing Reagan Ssentongo, who fled from the scene. They found when he had been arrested by PC Baluku, whom they overpowered, and grabbed the suspect, Ssentongo. They took him to Kisenyi metal yard LCI offices while beating him. The suspect who sustained critical injuries was eventually handed over to police of Ndeeba and rushed to Mulago Hospital where he was admitted. He unfortunately succumbed to the injuries on 23.07.2023 at Kirudu Hospital, where he was undergoing treatment,” he added.

His relatives retrieved the body and marched in protest in Kisenyi, before dumping the body at the railway line. The body was removed by police and transported to Mulago City Mortuary, for post mortem.

Enanga strongly condemned such blatant acts of impunity and lawlessness that cost the life of a citizen. The suspect behaved aggressively and there is no justification for his behaviour, which devastated the family of the deceased.

“We hope this case serves as a reminder of the dangers of road rage. And how those who behave in ways that endangers the lives of other motorists on the road, shall always be arrested and prosecuted to the full extent of the law,” Enanga urged.