GA Insurance, Sanyu FM celebrate Mayhem Winner with exclusive Mombasa getaway

GA Insurance, in collaboration with Sanyu FM, have announced Emily Mahero as the fortunate winner of the Mayhem series, securing an all-expenses-paid trip for two to the breathtaking shores of Mombasa.

This exciting partnership between GA Uganda and Sanyu FM provided a platform for participants to engage in a series of engaging questions, including insightful inquiries about travel insurance.

Emily Mahero, an ardent Sanyu FM listener, clinched the coveted prize by responding accurately to questions revolving around the realm of travel insurance. She shared her elation, stating, “The questions about travel insurance instantly resonated with my own experiences. I recalled a time when my friend and I were navigating the complexities of travel insurance. The Mayhem series provided the perfect opportunity, and I seized the moment.”

Travel insurance has garnered unparalleled importance, particularly in the current landscape dominated by #Covid-19 and the ever-present potential for mishaps while exploring new horizons. Theft, property loss, and unforeseen medical emergencies can turn a dream trip into a daunting ordeal. GA Travel insurance acts as a steadfast companion, offering financial safeguards against the unexpected. From missed flights to lost baggage and medical expenses, GA’s travel insurance encompasses an array of situations, ensuring travelers embark on their journeys with peace of mind.

“We are thrilled to celebrate Emily Mahero as the deserving winner of our Mayhem series in partnership with Sanyu FM. This initiative reflects our commitment to engaging with our community and highlighting the importance of travel insurance. With the evolving dynamics of travel and the uncertainties of our times, the value of travel insurance cannot be overstated. At GA Insurance, we stand dedicated to providing comprehensive solutions that not only protect our clients’ assets but also offer peace of mind during their journeys. Congratulations to Emily, and we look forward to continuing to serve our customers with unwavering dedication,” said Gordon Asiimwe, Marketing Manager GA, Insurance.

As a fully owned subsidiary of GA Insurance Limited, GA Uganda boasts a formidable legacy spanning over 70 years, solidifying its standing as the premier property underwriter in East Africa with remarkable Gross Written Premiums (GWP) exceeding $110,000,000. With unwavering dedication, GA Insurance Uganda Limited is duly licensed and regulated by the Insurance Regulatory Authority of Uganda to deliver a comprehensive suite of general insurance products, including the crucial medical insurance component.