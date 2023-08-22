Housing Finance Bank Celebrates Eastern Region Customers in Jovial Customer Dinner

Housing Finance Bank, a leading indigenous financial institution committed to fostering convenient, affordable, relevant, and empowering solutions, hosted an exceptional Customer Service Forum for its customers in the Eastern region on Friday 18 August 2023 at Jinja Nile Village Hotel Jinja. The exclusive event was designed to express gratitude to the bank’s valued customers, celebrate their loyalty, and provide an engaging platform for sharing feedback,networking, and strengthening business relationships. On behalf of the bank, Mr. John Baptist Kaweesi, the Head of Mortgage and Consumer Banking, Carolyn Agudo, the Head of Customer Experience, and other officials from the bank were present at the event.



The event brought together the bank’s customers from all sectors including education, agriculture, manufacturing, and business to mention but a few. The event showcased the bank’s dedication to going beyond traditional banking services and fostering meaningful connections with its clientele.

“Our customers are at the heart of everything we do, and this Customer Service Forum is a testament to our commitment to nurturing these relationships. We believe in the power of genuine relationships” said Mr. John Baptist Kaweesi the Head of Mortgage and Consumer Banking at Housing Finance Bank.

The event featured a meticulously crafted dining experience, interactive sessions, and engaging conversations. Customers hadthe opportunity to connect with each other, as well as Housing Finance Bank executives and relationship managers, in a relaxed and elegant setting.

“We are truly humbled by the trust and loyalty our customers place in us,” Carolyne Agudo the bank’s Head of Customer Experience continued. “This dinner is our way of saying ‘thank you’ to our customers and acknowledging the integral role they play in our success.”

The Customer Service forum also served as a platform for customers to share their insights, feedback, and suggestions directly with Housing Finance Bank. This valuable input will contribute to enhancing the bank’s products, services, and overall customer experience.

By hosting this event, Housing Finance Bank reaffirms its commitment to Building lasting relationships with its customers, providing exceptional personalized service experiences, listening to customer feedback and laying strategies to address concerns raised. This is in alignment with Housing Finance Bank’s 5-year strategy to increase customer satisfaction by 90% by 2027.

The success of the Customer Service Forum underscores Housing Finance Bank’s dedication to enabling sustainable home ownership and financial independence for its customers. The Bank remains steadfast in its pursuit of strengthening bonds, fostering loyalty, and delivering financial solutions that cater to its customers’ diverse needs.