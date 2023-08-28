Police urges Bobi wine to adhere to the guides as he opens NUP offices in Mbarara

The police have urged president of National Unity Platform (NUP) Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu aka Bobi Wine and other leaders to coordinate with the District Regional police Officers for a smooth flow of events in the districts they are visiting.

The Bobi Wine is in Mbarara where he is expected to open their new office on Makhan Singh Street, and later address his supporters at Global High School Playground.

According to Police Spokesperson Fred Enanga, they have guided the territorial commanders to ensure that the activities are restricted to town halls and other appropriately enclosed places.

“There will be no open rallies, processions and assemblies that have potential of disrupting activities of the wider public and harmonise their security with the district security committees to ensure that there are no demonstrations or acts of incitement to violence,” he said.

Enanga said the only police can provide sufficient security to organisers is that the police are informed and asked the organizers to adhere to the procedures of holding public meetings like having traffic assembly flow plan in place, and sufficient number of stewards.

He said if they fail to comply with certain orderly requirements, our joint security teams will respond appropriately in a lawful manner