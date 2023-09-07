Kyabazinga unveils wife, wedding slated for November 

Busoga Kingdom has announced the Inebantu (Queen of Busoga), Jovia Mutesi.

The queen of Busoga was announced by Dr. Joseph Muvawala, Busoga Kingdom prime minister

“It’s a momentous day for the people of Busoga all over the world as I officially announce that we have got Her Royal ‘Highness the Inhebantu of Busoga following the just concluded traditional ceremonies earlier in the day that were successfully held,” he said in a statement.

He said arrangements are underway for the Isebantu to present his dear wife to Christ Cathedral Bugembe on Saturday November 18, 2023 for the celebration of Holy Matrimony and also unveil the Inhebantu to the people of Busoga and the world at large.

“We congratulate the Isebantu Kyabazinga and the Inhebantu upon this great and memorable decision of having a family which is synonymous with our Kisoga culture. This is a true reflection of how cultured our King and the Queen are. I am satisfied that Busoga’s missing link has finally been found and I can confirm with certainty that more blessings await us ahead. I also thank parents on both sides for the ministry of raising the children,” he said in a statement.

He applauded the team that worked behind the scenes to deliver as required and appealed to the Basoga all over the world to keep both the Isebantu and the Inhebantu’ into your daily prayers for God/Allah to bless this new union that Busoga has been longing for.