CMA denies offering investment deals to three companies

The Capital Markets Authority (CMA) has clarified that Capital Chicken Limited, the Mall Fund Limited and Veta Plan Chicken have not sought the approval of the Authority to offer investment contracts to the general public.

According to CMA, it has been receiving various inquiries seeking guidance on the widely publicized ‘investment opportunities’ by the three entities purporting to offer investment contracts to members of the general public.

But CMA warns that in the absence of regulatory oversight, investors in unregulated investment activities have limited recourse in the event of unfair treatment, loss or other challenges faced in their investment journey.

“Accordingly, members of the public are urged to participate in investment opportunities approved or regulated by CMA or any other relevant regulator and are further urged to seek investment advice from licensed investment advisors or other legitimate professional in order to make sound investment decisions and avoid being a victim of investment fraud,” CMA stated on Monday, 18 September 2023.

They said a comprehensive list of approved investment advisers and other service providers operating within the Uganda capital markets industry in relation to approved public investment opportunities is available on their website; www.cma uganda.co.ug.