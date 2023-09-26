Police arrest 20-year-old man over raping 80-year-old woman

Police in Aswa West and Amuru District have arrested a 20-year-old man for allegedly raping an 80-year-old woman in an incident that happened last Wednesday, September 20, at around 5 am.

Police Spokesperson Fred Enanga identified the suspect as Oyet Sunday, a peasant farmer and resident of Okojo-Andara Village, Labala parish, in the northern Uganda district.

Preliminary police investigations indicate that on the fateful day, the suspect pushed the victim’s door, which was supported from inside with a stone, proceeded and grabbed the victim by the neck and threatened to kill her if she made an alarm.

“The victim was raped and left with serious injuries. She narrated her ordeal to the neighbours, who immediately traced the shoe prints of the suspect in the muddy soil and arrested him. His underpants were recovered and found with suspected blood stains for DNA comparison,” said the police spokesperson.

In a separate development, Police in East Kyoga and Soroti West are actively searching for 15 suspects, who gang raped, a 23-year-old female adult on Tuesday, September 19, 2023, at around midnight at Odeke cell, Nakalunya ward, Western division in Soroti City.

Facts gathered indicate that on Monday, before the incident happened, the unnamed victim after work went and visited her boyfriend at Camp Swahili, until 10 pm, when she left to return to her home.

Along the way, Enanga explains that the victim met her two cousins, Isaac and Nathan, who took her for a drink at a bar in wire cell till around midnight, when they left to return home.

“On their way home, they were joined by a group of around 13 men, shortly afterwards, the two cousins drew knives and threatened to stab the victim if she did not remove her clothes. She was gang raped by her two cousins and 13 others,” Enanga explained.

“Her cousins also robbed her phone, cash of Shs200,000/= shoes, vest, bra and knickers,” he added before strongly condemning the acts of abuse and sexual violence towards women.

“The UPF strongly condemns such acts of elderly abuse and maintains its zero tolerance for all acts of sexual violence against vulnerable women,” Enanga stated.

“We are going to charge the 20-year-old for Rape, and relentlessly pursue the suspects behind the gang rape.”