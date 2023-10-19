Centenary Bank arrests one staff member over customer fund fraud

Centenary Bank has come out to confirm that one of its staff members withdrew the client’s money and has been taken for disciplinary action.

The matter went viral on Tuesday with a supposedly client claiming that her money in excess of Shs100 million was withdrawn from her account without her knowledge

The bank however through their social media platforms revealed that investigations had commenced into this matter.

Consequently, the Catholic-founded bank gave an update about this case that one of their staff members had connived with a fraudster.

They created a fake pin code which they used to withdraw this client’s money from her account. The staff member has been taken into the bank’s disciplinary hearing and the case reported to Police.

Additionally, Centenary Bank refunded the client’s money as the bank looked for other ways to recover the stolen funds.

The bank has urged people to always report any suspicious activity that they might notice around their bank accounts.

“We have discovered that there was connivance between a fraudster and one of our staff to make a PIN reset which enabled transactions at agents where funds were withdrawn. The staff has been taken for disciplinary action in line with our zero tolerance to fraud policy. The case has been reported to the police who are handling the fraudster as well,” Centenary Bank wrote in statement.

Added in statement, “The Bank has immediately refunded the client as other means are being sought to recover the funds. We continue encouraging all our clients who may notice suspicious transactions on their accounts or suspicious messages sent to their phones to immediately report to the bank for verification.”

This comes after another man accused Equity Bank of stealing 10m shillings from his account. However, for his case it was alleged that his phone was stolen and used to withdraw his funds.

The Bank reiterates its obligation to ensure safety of the customers and zero tolerance to fraud.