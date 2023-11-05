Human Rights Commission decries inadequate funding despite growing demand for services

The Chairperson of the Uganda Human Rights Commission (UHRC) Mariam Wangadya has decried inadequate funding despite the growing demand for human rights services in the country.

Wangadya said while receiving a donation of two pickup doubles from the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) to support the delivery of human right services in Uganda.

“The commission used to get support from the Democratic Governance Facility (DGF) and the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights however; the two organizations are no more yet, the commission is expected to among other conduct nationwide civic education, especially as we prepare for the next cycle for the elections,” she said.

The pick-up vehicles are expected to boost the commission’s ability to reach out to Ugandans in its human rights and civic education programs.

The donation of the two vehicles is timely, since the commission is grappling with the challenges of an old fleet of vehicles. It is a perfect replacement of the two pickups that UNDP donated to the Commission in 2012 and are now grounded after 10 years of facilitating the delivery of human rights services to Ugandans.

“We pledge to continue executing our mandate as provided in the Constitution of the Republic of Uganda. We look forward to your continued support to the protection and promotion of human rights in Uganda,” she said.

Elsie Attafuah, UNDP Resident Representative said in terms of advancing the voice, on the issues raised, the Commission needs to be flexible enough to move, interrogate and find solutions and therefore, we hope that the two vehicles will facilitate the commission’s work throughout the country.