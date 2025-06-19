Canada based Lanie Banks attends Andrew Nyote memorial service

Mbale-Uganda| Canadian based Ugandan rapper and community activist Lanie Banks is in Uganda after attending his late uncle Canon Andrew Nyote (July 2, 1940-2019) s memorial service that was held at the Mbale City cathedral on Sunday June 15, 2025.

Banks, after the service, thanked Mbale Secondary School, PTA and the Ministry of Education for honouring his uncle’s legacy by constructing the Canon Andrew Nyote memorial block building at the school.

The late served as the Parents Teachers Association Chairman at Mbale Senior Secondary School and Uganda People’s Congress chairperson. Nyote, attended Nabongo Primary School, Nabumali senior secondary school and proceeded to Israel for further studies where he attained his Bachelors in Education at the Telvis University

Banks called upon parents to unite and educate children at all costs especially the girl child and encouraged school going children at all levels to stay in school, he apologised to the crowd for failure to attend his uncle s burial ceremony on the August 4, 2019.

Lanie Banks informed all his followers who are mainly the youth that his first mainstream professional album will feature the likes of Aubrey Drake Graham and will be out by October 2026.

The service was held just after the Mbale Senior Secondary School 75-year jubilee celebration that was presided over by Mbale City Woman Member of Parliament Connie Galiwango.