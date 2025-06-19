Sudhir’s Vcon Construction completes IUIU’s Engineering faculty in record time

Prominent businessman and property magnate Sudhir Ruparelia has commended the timely completion of the new Faculty of Engineering and Technology, along with a 500-bed hostel, at the Islamic University in Uganda (IUIU), Mbale Main Campus in Eastern Uganda.

The milestone marks a major step in strengthening Uganda’s higher education infrastructure and is part of a $13.5 million project financed by the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB), guaranteed by the Ugandan government.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, Sudhir, who chairs VCON Construction Ltd the company contracted to undertake the works applauded IUIU for entrusting his team with the landmark assignment.

“I first thank IUIU for awarding us this contract to construct,” he said. “It was built in record time. When we walked here in 2003, it was a bush and there was nothing. But it was cleared up and leveled before construction started.”

Sudhir also emphasized the personal and national value of the project, especially in the field of education. “I’m also in education, so I have a special soft spot for education facilities,” he said.

He added, “This is a good addition to Eastern Uganda. It will add value and attract more and more students to the university.”

The new faculty will introduce professional programs in civil, mechanical, electrical and computer engineering.

According to the IUIU Rector Assoc. Prof. Ismail Simbwa Gyagenda, the institution worked closely with Symbion Consulting Group to complete the project in less than two years. He added that the first intake of students is expected by August 2026, pending accreditation.

“This infrastructure takes us closer to that vision of a world-class university,” said Dr. Gyagenda.

He added, “We’re positioning IUIU as a regional hub for scientific and technological innovation, already attracting students from over 25 countries.”

The contract to construct the facilities was signed at IUIU’s Kampala campus and followed a competitive bidding process in 2023. Present at the signing were Sudhir Ruparelia, late Rajiv Ruparelia, and other VCON representatives, along with top officials from IUIU and consultants from Symbion Uganda Ltd.

Ambassador Nusura Tiperu, Uganda’s envoy to Turkiye, who graced the handover, praised the project for aligning with Uganda’s development priorities. “Commissioning this Engineering and Technology block fulfils one of the government’s core focus areas—‘ATMs’: Agriculture, Technology & Innovation, and Mining,” she said.

The facility, which includes state-of-the-art classrooms and laboratories, is set to be officially commissioned by President Yoweri Museveni later this year.

IUIU’s master plans span over 300 acres including future faculties of law, medicine, hospitality, a stadium, a shopping complex, and green belts. Partnerships with Turkish institutions aim to boost lecturer training and tourism‑sector support, positioning the university as a regional hub for industrial innovation and job creation.