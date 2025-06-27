No room for dual citizenship between Uganda and Rwanda –Museveni

President Yoweri Museveni has reaffirmed his government’s commitment to safeguarding the rights and identity of the Ugandan-Banyarwanda community, while drawing a firm line against the practice of holding dual citizenship for individuals seeking to identify as both Ugandan and Rwandan.

During a meeting held at State House Entebbe, Museveni engaged with a delegation from the Ugandan-Banyarwanda community to address longstanding concerns about identity, citizenship and perceived discrimination.

“I met with a group from the Ugandan Banyarwanda community at State House in Entebbe,” the President stated.

He added, “I assured them of my commitment to protecting their rights and identity as Ugandans. Those who have lived here for decades and are recognised by local leaders should not be harassed.”

Museveni emphasized the importance of recognizing Ugandan Banyarwanda as an integral part of the national fabric, provided their roots and residence in Uganda are verifiable and longstanding.

However, the President was unequivocal in his position against dual allegiance.

“What we cannot accept is dual citizenship,” he asserted. “One must make a choice; you cannot be both. Even I, as a Muhooro, recognise this. If I wish to be Rwandan, I would go to Rwanda, but I cannot claim both identities.”

He further explained that while cultural ties and heritage may span across borders, legal and civic identity must remain clear and singular to avoid confusion and undermine national cohesion.

To address issues of verification and resolve disputes around identity claims, President Museveni announced the formation of a committee.

“We will form a committee to ensure fairness and truth prevail,” he said. “The goal is to examine each case honestly and ensure those who qualify as Ugandans are fully protected under the law, while maintaining the integrity of our citizenship framework.”

The President’s remarks come amid ongoing concerns from some members of the Ugandan Banyarwanda community who allege discrimination in various regions, including challenges in accessing national identity cards, land rights, and full citizenship recognition.

Museveni’s assurance is expected to ease tensions and pave the way for structured dialogue and resolution through the forthcoming committee, which is anticipated to include representatives from the community, government, and local authorities.