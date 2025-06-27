Kabira Country Club unveils special wedding offers ahead of 2025 Bride & Groom Expo

As Uganda’s biggest wedding exhibition—the Bride and Groom Expo, draws near, Kabira Country Club is set to charm soon-to-be-weds with an unbeatable wedding offer tailored to make dream celebrations a reality.

Slated for June 27–29, 2025, at the UMA Exhibition Hall in Lugogo, the event promises a weekend of glamor, planning and unforgettable deals.

Kabira Country Club will be showcasing at Stall No. 6, where guests will get a chance to explore the hotel’s beautifully curated wedding packages. Among the standout offers is a complete wedding package going for only UGX 85,000 per person. This special deal includes a full buffet with soda or water, a decorated venue complete with tables and chairs, two bottles of wine, a one-night stay for the couple on the wedding day, a dedicated service team, and a 10% discount on salon services at Eric’s Salon.

Located in the heart of Bukoto, Kabira Country Club is known for its serene ambience, luxurious amenities, and exceptional event spaces. The offer not only promises value for money but also a stress-free planning experience for couples looking to tie the knot in elegance and style.

The Bride and Groom Expo now in its 16th edition is organized by The New Vision and is the ultimate convergence of Uganda’s wedding industry players. It serves as a platform for vendors, planners, and hospitality providers to network and showcase what’s trending in wedding services.

For those attending the expo, a visit to Kabira Country Club’s stall might be the first step toward planning a perfect wedding celebration. Visitors will also enjoy personalized consultations and access to exclusive expo-only promotions.

For bookings and inquiries, interested couples can reach out via +256 707 780 145 or +256 752 711 738.