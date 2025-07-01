U.S Embassy warns Ugandans against using tourist visas for childbirth citizenship

The United States Embassy in Uganda has issued a fresh advisory warning Ugandan nationals against misusing U.S. tourist visas for the primary purpose of giving birth in the United States to secure American citizenship for their children.

In a statement released on Tuesday, 1, the Embassy cautioned that such conduct is considered a violation of U.S. visa regulations and could lead to denial of current or future visa applications.

“Attention U.S. visa holders: Using your visa to travel for the primary purpose of giving birth in the United States so that your child will have U.S. citizenship is not permitted,” the Embassy warned.

The Embassy added, “Consular officers will deny your visa application if they have reason to believe this is your intent.”

The U.S. mission highlighted a growing concern over Ugandan parents entering the country on tourist visas and then relying on public funds to cover maternity and hospital bills.

“Many Ugandan parents with tourist visas travel to the United States for the purpose of giving birth, and they use government assistance to pay for their medical care,” the statement read. “These costs are passed on to the American taxpayer, and those parents may not be eligible to renew their visas in the future.”

This latest warning follows the U.S. government crackdown on visa misuse and immigration fraud. It reinforces a similar notice issued by the Embassy in March, where consular officials underscored the consequences of submitting fake or misleading information during the visa application process.

“If you submit fake documents with your U.S. visa application, you are committing fraud and risking your future,” the March statement emphasized.

The Embassy urged all Ugandan visa applicants to act with honesty, stressing that any attempt to misrepresent one’s purpose of travel especially through childbirth tourism or forged documents would be treated as a serious offense. Penalties could include visa denial, cancellation of existing visas, or permanent ineligibility to enter the United States.

The U.S. Embassy noted that visas must be used solely for their intended purposes and abuse of these privileges undermines the integrity of the immigration system.

In addition to visa misuse, the Embassy warned against overstaying legal entry periods.

“If you overstay your U.S. visa, you could face a permanent ban on traveling to the United States,” the advisory stated.

The Embassy added, “Consular officers have full access to your immigration history and will know about past violations. There is no such thing as an ‘honest mistake’ – it is your responsibility to use your visa correctly.”