Tycoon Sudhir, Tayebwa, others to speak at 15th Annual UK-Africa Investment Summit

London – Uganda’s top business mogul Sudhir Ruparelia and Deputy Speaker of Parliament Thomas Tayebwa will join other high-level dignitaries as keynote speakers at the 15th Annual UK-Africa Investment Summit, scheduled to take place on September 12, 2025, at The Royal Horseguards Hotel & One Whitehall Place, London.

The UK–Africa Business Summit, regarded as the UK’s leading platform for investment and trade engagement with Africa, will bring together over 500 influential figures from government, business, finance and development. It aims to foster robust partnerships that drive sustainable growth, regional integration, and export expansion across key sectors.

Joining the summit are notable speakers including Prof. Luis Franceschi, the Assistant Secretary General of The Commonwealth, who will headline the event. Sudhir Ruparelia, Chairman of the Ruparelia Group of Companies, is expected to share insights on private sector investment in East Africa. Thomas Tayebwa, Uganda’s Deputy Speaker of Parliament will articulate the country’s legislative and institutional frameworks for attracting foreign direct investment.

Also attending is General David Muhoozi, Uganda’s Minister of State for Internal Affairs, who will speak on regional security and its role in investment protection. Ruth Nankabirwa, Minister of Energy and Mineral Development, will present Uganda’s energy roadmap. Evelyn Anite, the State Minister for Finance in charge of Investment and Privatization, will discuss opportunities in Uganda’s privatization agenda. Lt. Gen. Joseph Musanyufu, Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Francis Mwebesa, Minister of Trade, Industry and Cooperatives and Musa Ecweru, Minister of Works and Transport, are all scheduled to speak on trade facilitation, industrialization, infrastructure development and public-private partnerships.

The summit is structured to address pressing issues such as climate change, youth unemployment, and technological advancement by providing a space for practical dialogue between investors, policymakers, and entrepreneurs. It will highlight sectors like ICT, finance, real estate, agriculture, manufacturing, renewable energy, and health, with a strategic focus on unlocking trade and investment flows between the UK and East Africa.

Participants will include high-profile investors, venture capitalists, private equity firms, infrastructure developers, government officials, African diaspora business leaders, financial institutions, market analysts, and media strategists. The summit promises to deliver not only networking opportunities but also policy insights and investment leads aimed at boosting East African exports and increasing the continent’s visibility in international markets.

Backed by key partners such as the Ruparelia Group, the World Book of Records, and NIRA, the event is expected to solidify Uganda’s growing reputation as a competitive investment hub. It will also amplify the impact of ongoing initiatives like the Uganda–UK Trade Summit and SHIPU, which continue to promote investor confidence in the country’s economy.

In a significant service-oriented move, Uganda’s National Identification and Registration Authority (NIRA) will offer ID registration and renewal services at the summit. This will make it easier for UK-based Ugandans to update their national documents critical for civic access, property rights, and cross-border travel.

This year’s summit is not just another diplomatic event, it is a bold invitation for Uganda’s diaspora to step into a co-architect role in national development. Whether through entrepreneurship, advocacy, or public service, diaspora Ugandans will have an unprecedented chance to shape the country’s future.