Kyambogo University dismisses Guild President over breach of peace

Kyambogo University has dismissed the Guild President, Akiso Benjamin immediately, following a disciplinary hearing where he was found guilty of breaching peace, mounting roadblocks, and being insubordinate to university authority.

The dismissal follows a letter signed by Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Eli Katunguka-Rwakishaya noting that his actions are contrary to the Kyambogo University Students’ Regulations 2003 as amended in 2016.

The letter dated July 3, 2025, Prof. Katunguka-Rwakishaya stated that the University Council agreed with the Students Affairs and Welfare Committee’s recommendation to dismiss Akiso from the university.

“After the hearing of the case, the Students Affairs and Welfare Committee’s findings are that you breached peace, mounted roadblocks and you were insubordinate to the University authority as per the University students’ regulations,” the letter reads in part.

However, sections of the university community also fault Katunguka for dictatorship tendencies that he imported to Kyambogo after being rejected by Makerere where both professors Byaramureeba and Luboobi rejected him.

Following the dismissal, Akiso is prohibited from attending academic and extracurricular activities, using any university facilities, or making any representation on behalf of the Kyambogo University Students’ Guild or the university.

The decision marks the end of Akiso’s academic journey at Kyambogo University, and it serves as a reminder to students of the importance of adhering to the institution’s rules and regulations.

However, being the National Unity Platform’s (NUP) Head of Institutions, Akiso’s dismissal has sparked outrage from the party’s leadership. The NUP Principal, Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine, described the university’s move as a politically motivated attack on student activism.

“His crime? Leading his fellow students in a peaceful protest against unfair tuition policies targeting students from poor families,” Bobi Wine said.

He accused the regime of weaponizing public institutions to suppress dissent.

“Museveni and his enablers have taken over all public institutions and are doing everything possible to silence any kind of dissent.”

Bobi Wine noted that the party is pursuing legal options to challenge the decision, but also used the moment to rally Ugandans against injustice.

“While we explore legal remedies for this brother, this is a reminder of why we must work hard in unity to put an end to this mess.”

He concluded by praising the dismissed Guild President for his courage.

“I salute you comrade Akiso for remaining strong amidst this ordeal. You did not commit any crime for standing up for justice and fairness. History will be kind to you.”