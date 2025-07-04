UPDF targets 11,500 Ugandans in nationwide recruitment exercise 

The Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF) has announced the recruitment of 11,500 qualified Ugandans into its ranks, in an exercise scheduled to take place between Monday, July 7, and Friday, July 11, 2025.

The exercise targets both regular forces and professionals across various disciplines, according to Defence and Military Spokesperson Maj. Gen. Felix Kulayigye.

The recruitment will be conducted in two phases: an online application phase and a physical verification and medical screening phase held at designated recruitment centres.

“All aspiring candidates must submit their applications online through the official UPDF Recruitment Portal: recruitment.updf.go.ug,” Maj. Gen. Kulayigye announced.

He added, “Applicants must upload a passport photo, academic documents, and a valid National ID.”

Shortlisted applicants will be published on the UPDF website and at their respective district headquarters. Physical recruitment will follow, covering all 135 districts and 11 cities in Uganda. Those shortlisted will report to designated centres with handwritten applications endorsed by local leaders (LCI, LCII, LCIII) and GISO or DISO, along with academic documents, passport-sized photos, and their National Identity Card.

“The recruitment will be conducted using population statistics from the Uganda Bureau of Statistics as of June 2024 to determine quotas per district and city,” Kulayigye noted.

Target Groups

The recruitment targets two broad categories: general recruits and professionals.

For the regular force, applicants must hold the Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE) and be aged between 18 and 22 years. For Grade V teachers, the age limit is 20 to 25 years, and they must hold a diploma from a recognized teacher training institution.

The Air Force recruitment will be conducted centrally at Kololo and targets a wide range of professionals including: Qualified Pilots and Pilot Instructors with valid private or commercial licenses and a science background. Aircraft Maintenance Engineers with relevant diplomas. Air Traffic Controllers with a BSc and valid rating. Meteorologists with relevant academic backgrounds. Graduates in IT, software engineering, telecoms, computer science, mechanical and electrical engineering. Senior Six leavers with strong science combinations, at least two principal passes and 12 points or more. Applicants for A-Level-based positions must have obtained a minimum of two Principal Passes with at least 8 points and be aged between 18 and 23.

“Professionals, S.6 leavers, Grade V teachers, and Air Force candidates will be centrally recruited at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds,” Kulayigye confirmed.

Eligibility Criteria

All candidates must be Ugandan citizens with valid National IDs, law-abiding, physically and medically fit, and residents of the district where they are applying. Applications must be endorsed by local authorities including LCI, LCII, LCIII, GISO/DISO, and the RDC.

“Let it be clear that recruitment into the UPDF is absolutely free of charge,” Brig. Gen. Kulayigye warned.

He urged, “Do not pay any money to anyone. Report fraudsters to the nearest police station.”

He encouraged women professionals to apply, emphasizing the UPDF’s commitment to equal opportunity.

“We invite all qualified, disciplined, and patriotic Ugandans to take advantage of this opportunity to serve their country. The UPDF stands for patriotism, discipline, nationalism, and Pan-Africanism. We wish all applicants the best of luck,” Kulaigye noted.