Equity Bank Uganda Limited delegation pays visit to NMG

A delegation from Equity Bank Uganda led by Managing Director Gift Shoko paid a courtesy visit to the Nation Media Group head office in Namwongo, a Kampala suburb.

The courtesy visit, held on Thursday July 3,2025, is part of a series of meetings that the Bank is holding to help strengthen media collaborations.

Accompanying Mr Shoko was Olivia Mugaba, Equity Bank’s Head of SME Banking, Clare Tumwebaze, Head of Marketing and Communications.

The team was received by Nation Media Group Uganda MD Susan Nsibirwa flanked by Hajara Batuka, NMG Head of Marketing, Allan Chekwech, the Managing Editor, Daily Monitor, George Kihuria, General Manager, Finance and Sam Barata, NMG General Manager, Commercial.

Ms Susan Nsibirwa highlighted NMG’s East African footprint, including Daily Monitor, NTV, KFM, and The East African, indicating areas of collaboration and channels of partnership in spreading the Equity Bank story not only in Uganda but also in East Africa.

She also expressed gratitude for, amongst others, Equity Bank’s three-year strong Top 100 sponsorship and banking support for socio-economic initiatives around the country.

On his part, Equity Bank’s MD Gift Shoko pointed that the Bank is currently serving 2.3 million customers in Uganda, and the key focus areas are agricultural, trade, Small and Medium Enterprises, retail and manufacturing sectors and Energy and Environment among others.

Other areas that the Bank is currently focusing on the provision of social protection for refugees, affordable credit for youth and women and farmers.

Both parties agreed to explore content collaborations, advocating for impactful storytelling on youth and women’s initiatives and a commitment to mutual growth, with plans for future dialogues.