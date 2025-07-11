Uganda reopens DRC border crossings in M23 zones on Museveni’s orders

The Government of Uganda has reopened the Bunagana and Ishasha border crossings with the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), following a presidential directive aimed at restoring trade in areas controlled by the M23 movement.

The announcement was made by Chris Magezi, the MA CDF/SPASO who confirmed that the directive was issued through the Chief of Defence Forces (CDF), Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba.

“Breaking: Border crossings between Uganda and DRC in M23-controlled areas of Bunagana and Ishasha reopened. This follows a Presidential directive through the CDF-UPDF to reopen the border crossings,” Magezi stated.

He strongly criticized the previous closure of the crossings, calling it a “criminal and counterproductive move.”

“It was a criminal and counterproductive move to block meaningful trade between neighbouring communities whose survival and prosperity depends on it. Those who did it are being investigated,” Magezi added.

The directive was first publicly communicated on July 9 by Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba via X (formerly Twitter) emphasizing the President’s instruction to immediately reopen all affected border posts.

“The President and CIC UPDF has said ALL border posts that are situated next to M23 positions must be IMMEDIATELY RE-OPENED. These are Bunagana, Ishasha etc. NOTHING should stop our people’s trade,” Gen. Muhoozi earlier posted.

He added, “We shall investigate ALL the officials who blocked this natural commerce.”

The reopening is expected to revive economic activity between border communities in southwestern Uganda and eastern DRC, many of whom rely on cross-border trade for their livelihoods.

Authorities have pledged accountability measures against officials who were responsible for the closures, with investigations now underway.