Strongholds: NRM Bigwigs set for smooth return to parliament

The ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) is holding its much-anticipated parliamentary primaries today. Over 2,000 candidates are competing across 519 constituencies, with 353 direct seats and 146 district Woman MP Positions up for grabs.

Top-tier contenders in the spotlight and are likely to return to parliament for their great deeds in the constituencies are;

Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng, Health Minister and current Woman MP for Lira District, defending her seat.

Frank Tumwebaze, Minister of Agriculture and incumbent Kibaale East MP.

Minister Frank Tumwebaze

Anita Annet Among, Speaker of Parliament, contesting for Bukedea District Woman MP, however, she is unopposed and has already secured her seat but she goes on to race in the position of Second National Vice Chairperson (Female) on the Central Executive Committee (CEC).

Jessica Alupo, Vice President and former Woman MP, again on the ticket to defend her seat.

Thomas Tayebwa, Deputy Speaker, aiming to return as Ruhinda North MP.

Gen. Kahinda Otafiire, Minister of Internal Affairs and Ruhinda County MP.

Gen. Moses Ali, Second Deputy Prime Minister and MP for Adjumani West.

Dan Atwijukire Kimosho, MP Kazo Constituency, Kazo District is also likely to return to the house.

Matia Kasaija, Minister for Finance, Planning and Economic Development, Member of Parliament for “Buyanja County”, Kibaale District.

Former Security Minister, Gen. Henry Tumukunde.

Daudi Kabanda of Kasambya constituency is seeking his second return to parliament.

Amos Lugoloobi, currently the state minister for finance and MP Ntenjeru North County.

Robinnah Nabbanja, Prime Minister and also the MP for Kakumiro.

Also in the running are other state ministers—Hanifa Kawooya, Henry Musasizi, Phionah Nyamutoro for woman MP Nebbi District, Esther Anyakun, Diana Mutasingwa, and Mwine Mpaka—all aiming to clinch parliamentary tickets.

Minister Esther Anyakun

However, the security is tight as polling kicked off at 10 am, with measures in place to curb malpractice. The Uganda Police deployed senior commanders and anti-riot units to priming districts, warning against violence and vote-buying .

Incidents have already emerged: In Kamuli district Sowedi Egumbye, husband to woman MP aspirant, Sarah Auma was shot dead on a Wednesday night which police described as an act of election-related violence.

Gen. Henry Tumukunde in Rukungiri was reportedly in good support.

Violence in Jinja: Clashes erupted between supporters of Charles Kabule Sande and Shaban Okumu in Butembe, with police making arrests

In Lwemiyaga County, the ground is good though the voter turn-up was still low. Despite reports of shooting during campaigning, the police have heavily camped in the area to ensure smooth running of the elections. The incumbent candidate, Theodore Ssekikubo, and a bigwig in NRM is likely to return despite the strong energy from the opponent Brig. Gen. (Rtd) Emmanuel Rwashande

Winning today’s primaries is pivotal, victors will represent the NRM in the January–February 2026 General Election. Defeated aspirants have a five-day window to file petitions with the party tribunal

For NRM giants a primary win would secure their ticket to the next term of political service but a loss poses a strong likelihood of political exit rather than independent runs.