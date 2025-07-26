KIU celebrates academic excellence as over 60 students graduate with first-class honors

Ishaka–Bushenyi– Kampala International University (KIU) today marked a significant academic milestone during its 31st graduation ceremony, where a total of 2,214 students graduated across various disciplines. The event celebrated not only academic accomplishments but also the university’s enduring impact over the last 25 years.

Out of the 2,214 graduates, 914 were female and 1,300 were male, reflecting KIU’s ongoing commitment to gender-balanced and inclusive education.

Among the top achievers were over 60 students who attained First Class Honours. Ceaser Rwankote Charles emerged as the best student with a CGPA of 4.84 in International Relations and Diplomatic Studies. Other outstanding graduates included Kintu Collins (BBA, 4.81), Birabwa Joeria (BEd–Science Primary, 4.80), and Lasuba Joseph Chaplain (BSc Industrial Chemistry, 4.76), a South Sudanese national, reflecting KIU’s growing regional appeal.

The ceremony, held at the university’s Western Campus in Ishaka–Bushenyi, attracted dignitaries, parents, staff, and guests from Uganda and neighboring countries, including Kenya, South Sudan, and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

In his keynote address, the Chancellor of KIU, Prof. Yunus Daud Mgaya, delivered an inspiring speech celebrating the graduates and the legacy of the institution.

He noted, “It is with immense honor that I stand before you today as the Chancellor of Kampala International University to celebrate the achievements of the Class of 2025. I congratulate our graduates on this achievement.”

He reflected on the university’s journey, noting, “As we celebrate the 31st graduation ceremony, we reflect on where we’ve come from, a journey defined by hard work, resilience, and unwavering commitment to growth. It is an exciting chapter as KIU marks 25 years of dedication to quality education.”

He expressed deep appreciation to the university’s founder, saying, “I would like to express my deepest appreciation to the Chairman of the Board of Trustees, Al-Hajj Dr. Hassan Basajjabalaba, for his unwavering financial, moral, and material support to this university. He stands out as one of the most successful founders of a private university on the African continent.”

On the values guiding the institution, he stated that at KIU, the mission is to meet society’s needs by providing education rooted in the values of respect for society, the economy, and the environment.

He applauded, “I thank the council members, senate, and management of KIU for their strategic decisions, and I sincerely thank the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Ngoma Muhammad, for continuously engaging staff and building a strong team. His servant leadership will take KIU to greater heights.”

He affirmed the university’s forward-looking vision, noting that KIU continues to set the standard as a forward-thinking institution designed not just to impart knowledge, but to inspire action. The university’s vision remains clear — to be a premier institution of international repute, preparing students for the world of work and an inclusive society.

He added that the graduates are a generation of thinkers, creators, problem solvers, leaders, and dreamers who dare to imagine a better world. Noting, “The degree you receive today is not just a document. It is a call to responsibility. It is a challenge to use what you have learned not only to enrich your own lives but to serve your communities, your countries, and the world.”

In his remarks, KIU Vice Chancellor Prof. Muhammad Ngoma celebrated the transformation of the institution over the years.

He said, “KIU has evolved from humble beginnings into a high-value academic institution; now ranked as the top and best private university in East Africa.”

He noted that KIU continues to produce the highest percentage of STEM graduates among private universities in Uganda, aligning with the government’s development vision.

He noted, “It is worth noting that this year, we have a 75-year-old graduating with a Master’s in Public Health. Ms. Betty Irumba, wherever you are, you can wave to the audience. She decided to come back to study — and she is successfully graduating with us today.”

Prof. Ngoma further recognized the government’s support and applauded regulatory bodies, local and international academic partners, and the university’s Board of Trustees, especially Al-Hajj Dr. Basajjabalaba, for their consistent support and guidance.

“When the East African Medical and Dental Practitioners Council visited and inspected dental schools across the country, all were closed for lack of facilities and capacity — except KIU’s. That speaks volumes about our strength,” he said.

Al-Hajj Hassan Basajjabalaba, Chairman Board of Trustees, noted that when he says that KIU is ranked as the second-best private University in East Africa, it is important to remember that it has not been an easy road.

He noted, “It was difficult to convince people that we could start a private medical school here, but we did, and we were able to set up the first private medical school in Uganda.”

He added that maintaining a Top 5 rank in East Africa for five years is no accident. It is the result of vision, strategy, and hard work.

The 31st graduation not only honored the Class of 2025 but reaffirmed KIU’s role as a beacon of knowledge, innovation, and transformation across East Africa and beyond.