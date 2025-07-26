15 Scholars awarded PhDs at KIU’s grand graduation ceremony

Kampala International University (KIU) has today celebrated a landmark academic achievement as fifteen distinguished scholars were conferred Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) degrees in various fields, reaffirming the institution’s place among leading research-focused universities in the region.

The graduates, whose research tackled diverse and pressing developmental issues from environmental conservation to advanced engineering, hailed from Uganda and other parts of Africa, symbolizing KIU’s regional academic footprint.

Among the new PhD holders is Muhereza T. Franklin, who received a Doctor of Philosophy in Economics for his dissertation titled “Determinants of Economic Growth and Unemployment in East African Countries.” His research offers critical insights for economic policy and planning in the region.

Also conferred was Kibirige David, whose PhD in Renewable Energy focused on “Design and Implementation of a Photovoltaic System for Health Facilities in Rural Areas of Uganda.” According to him, “Access to reliable energy is not just a technology issue; it’s a life-saving necessity in rural health services.”

Ogwal Harold earned his PhD in Environmental Management for a study on “Effects of Wetland Spatial-Temporal Changes on Water Quality and Sediments: A Case of Okole Wetland in Lira City.” His research underscores the environmental threats facing Uganda’s wetlands amid rapid urban expansion.

In the realm of development studies, Opolot Simon Peter investigated “Land Tenure Systems and Agricultural Productivity in Ngora District.” He said his work aims to influence land reform policy to boost food security in eastern Uganda.

Other notable recipients include: Tumwijukye Ruth Komunda (PhD in Public Management) for her work on “Capacity Building Strategies and Performance of Local Government Personnel in Kanungu District.”

Muhwezi Amosi Kahara (PhD in Development Studies), who explored “Urbanization and Household Poverty in Uganda” using Nansana Municipality as a case study.

Ntirandekura Moses, whose public management thesis assessed “Good Governance and Women Economic Empowerment” in South Western Uganda through the Uganda Women Entrepreneurship Programme.

From Nigeria, Bakare Mutiu Shola (PhD in Electrical and Electronics Engineering) presented innovative work on smart energy systems, while Fasogbon Ilemobayo Victor (PhD in Biochemistry) researched computational methods for detecting Mycoplasma bovis, a livestock disease with economic impact.

In the civil engineering discipline, three scholars; Olaiya Bamidele Charles, Alaneme George Uwadiegwu, and Uche Chikadibia Kalu Awa — focused on sustainability and waste utilization in construction, developing alternatives using sawdust, banana leaf ash, bagasse, and plastic waste.

Sanusi Olatunji Idris (PhD in Pharmacy) evaluated contamination levels in Ugandan water sources, raising concerns about public health risks from heavy metals and pharmaceuticals in Kampala and Mbarara.

Meanwhile, Barah Obinna Onyebuchi (PhD in Mechanical Engineering) and Tijani Naheem Adekilekun (PhD in Microbiology) tackled advanced material science and medical microbiology, respectively, contributing to global research on automotive materials and antimicrobial resistance.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Vice Chancellor lauded the scholars for “contributing knowledge that does not only enrich academia but directly addresses some of Africa’s most pressing challenges.”

As Uganda and the broader region confront complex development problems, today’s KIU graduates walk away not only with academic titles but with tools and ideas that may shape the future.