UPDF denies civilian killings in Eastern DRC during Operation Shujja

The Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF) has denied reports of civilian casualties during Operation Shujja in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), saying allegations of killings in Komanda–Eringeti are false.

“There were no killings in the areas of Komanda–Eringeti as alleged,” UPDF Spokesperson Maj. General Felix Kulaigye said in a statement.

He explained that the actual engagement occurred in Apakwang, approximately 40 kilometres north of Komanda in Mambasa territory where the UPDF lost two soldiers during an operation targeting Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) positions.

Kulaigye added that the area was previously a stronghold of ADF leader Musa Baluku which the UPDF and its Congolese counterparts successfully dislodged.

“The enemy, under sustained pressure from joint UPDF and FARDC operations, has resorted to reprisal attacks in isolated and remotely controlled locations. They also attack isolated villages to intimidate them and gain publicity,” he said.

According to the UPDF, joint operations with the Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of Congo (FARDC) have continued to pressure ADF fighters. In a recent engagement in Chabi, two enemy groups of 10–15 fighters were attacked resulting in the deaths of three terrorists and the recovery of three firearms. Pursuit operations are ongoing against another splinter group of 15–20 fighters operating around Oicha.

“The UPDF, working jointly with the FARDC, remains committed to protecting civilians, dismantling ADF terrorist networks, and ensuring lasting peace and stability in the eastern DRC,” Kulaigye emphasized.