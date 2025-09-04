Parliament sets strict penalties in new Building Control Bill

Parliament has amended the Building Control [Amendment] Bill, 2025, Cap.136, making provisions for harsh penalties for illegal construction and reforms to streamline building approval processes.

The Bill was passed during the plenary sitting of Tuesday chaired by Speaker Anita Among.

It seeks to redefine the composition and powers of the National Building Review Board [NBRB], reform the approval of building and occupation permits, and regulate the use of unconventional construction technologies.

One of the key penalties is increment of fines for building without valid permits. The offenders will be liable to imprisonment of up to five years and payment of two currency points, an equivalent of Shs 40,000 for each square metre of the built-up area.

“This will go a long way in addressing the rise in erection of illegal structures and the collapse of buildings in the country. We note the increase in the number of illegal structures being erected by persons who have not obtained building permits and the number of structures that collapse and claim multiple lives and property,” said Tony Awany, Chairperson, Committee of the Physical Infrastructure while presenting the committee report on the Bill.

The same modification was recommended for those who continue building after their permits have expired.

Attempts by the Minister for Local Government, Raphael Magyezi, to retain the penalty at one currency point [Shs 20,000] per square metre and a sentence of two years of imprisonment was met with resistance.

Lawmakers said the stricter penalties are necessary to address the rising cases of illegal structures and building collapses that have claimed lives across the country.

In cases where the local Building Committees delay or fail to issue building or occupation permits, the new Bill grants applicants the right to appeal to the NBRB if no decision is made within the stipulated timelines.

The Bill supports the government proposal to reduce the National Building Review Board from 16 to 09 members, noting that a smaller team would enhance efficiency, accountability and reduce costs.

The legislators however, rejected the proposal by the government to include two members of the public as nominated by the minister, warning that this could politicise the technical body.

They also rejected the proposal to include a lawyer from professional associations since the Attorney General’s Chambers already provides legal representation.

Instead, the legislators okayed representatives from the Ministries of Transport and Works; Labour, Gender and Social Development; Lands, Housing and Urban Development; Local Government; and the Attorney General’s Chambers, alongside professionals in engineering, architecture, physical planning, and surveying.

The Speaker vouched for retention of a representative of persons with disabilities on the board, saying currently most buildings do not provide for their needs. “We are saying the Bill should be specific with disabilities, to ensure there is a representative to take care of their interests,” Among said.

The Youth Representative for Western Uganda, Edson Rugumayo, argued that the representation on the NBRB should be able to include other interest groups such as lactating mothers, and matters of occupational safety and health.

If passed, the new law will significantly tighten Uganda’s building regulations, strengthen accountability in the construction industry, and help curb unsafe developments.