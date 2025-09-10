Germany backs €16.8m Aga Khan University expansion in Kampala

The Aga Khan University (AKU) will tomorrow inaugurate two new state-of-the-art buildings for its Graduate School of Media and Communications (GSMC) and School of Nursing and Midwifery (SONAM), in an investment aimed at expanding educational and employment opportunities in Uganda and the wider East African Community.

The facilities, located at the university’s Kampala campus, were made possible through a €16.8 million grant from the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), channeled through KfW Development Bank.

According to a statement from the German Embassy in Kampala, the development reflects Germany’s continued commitment to strengthening higher education, professional training, and skills development in Africa.

“This investment represents a significant step towards improving access to quality education and creating meaningful employment opportunities across the East African Community,” the Embassy noted.

The new buildings are expected to enhance training capacity in two critical sectors – media and healthcare. The GSMC will offer cutting-edge facilities for journalists, communicators, and digital media specialists, while SONAM will provide expanded space for nursing and midwifery education to address regional health workforce gaps.

The German Embassy emphasized that the collaboration aligns with both Uganda’s national development goals and regional integration efforts under the EAC.

“By investing in education, we are investing in the future. These facilities will equip young professionals with the skills they need to contribute to sustainable development in their countries,” the statement added.

The inauguration ceremony will bring together Ugandan government officials, representatives from the German Embassy, Aga Khan Development Network, and education sector stakeholders.

This expansion marks the long-standing partnership between Uganda, Germany, and the Aga Khan Development Network, reinforcing Kampala’s position as a hub for regional academic excellence.