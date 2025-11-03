CID summons Eswatini Consul in Uganda, Quilino Bamwine, over $372,000 fraud land transaction

The Kingdom of Eswatini Honorary Consul in Uganda, Quilino Bamwine, has been summoned to appear before the Criminal Investigations Directorate of the Uganda Police in relation to grave allegations of fraud, extortion, and criminal involvement in a land transaction

Criminal Investigations Directorate (CID) has opened a file into Bamwine’s alleged role in a fraudulent land deal involving hundreds of thousands of dollars.

A police communication dated October 21, 2025, and addressed to the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, references the case as Obtaining Money by False Pretences by Mr Bamwine Quillino vide KMP GEF 285/2025.

The letter, under reference KMP/CID/13/Vol 1/035, reads in part, “Kampala Metropolitan Police is investigating an alleged case of Obtaining Money by False Pretences to wit USD 372,000 by Bamwine Quillino attached to the Consulate of Honorary of the Kingdom of Eswatini from Mr. Kakira Joel in two aborted land sale transactions within Kololo and Naguru in Kampala Capital City Authority.”

Police further directed Bamwine to appear before the D/CID Commander Kampala Metropolitan at CPS Building, Room 75, on October 30, 2025, at 10:00 a.m.

“You will specifically meet the Investigating Officer D/Sgt. Mukwaya David James,” the letter signed by D/SSP Kule Yona, the Kampala Metropolitan CID Commander, stated.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs acknowledged receipt of the police correspondence on October 22, 2025, as indicated by official stamps.

Eswatini’s decision to discontinue Bamwine demonstrates a strong commitment to safeguard its diplomatic integrity after reports that Bamwine used his consular status to solicit payments and manipulate real-estate transactions.

This action reflects the urgent need for Uganda to ensure that diplomatic representation remains a matter of national integrity, not personal enrichment.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is yet to issue a formal public statement but, according to insiders, officials are reviewing Eswatini’s correspondence and evaluating possible implications for future consular engagements.

The diplomatic action, described as both rare and decisive, was confirmed through an official communication dated October 31, 2025, issued by Ambassador Mahlaba A. Mamba, Eswatini’s Permanent Representative to the African Union.

The letter cites repeated misconduct, failure to heed warnings and ongoing criminal investigations in Uganda as key reasons for the withdrawal of Bamwine’s appointment.

According to Ambassador Mamba, the former consul ignored earlier cautions from both the Eswatini Embassy and Uganda’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and continued engaging in unethical and unlawful activities.

“Additional allegations of serious misconduct including extortion, fraud, and other criminal activities have since emerged,” Ambassador Mamba wrote

He added that Bamwine had been linked to a questionable land transaction that appears to constitute a criminal act.

The letter further stated that the Embassy had received numerous reports from both government authorities and private individuals, leaving Eswatini with no alternative but to act.

“The government of the Kingdom of Eswatini has advised that we revoke your appointment as Honorary Consul with immediate effect,” Ambassador Mamba declared.

The issue has been communicated to Uganda’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which had earlier raised concerns about Bamwine’s conduct and urged collaboration with Eswatini authorities to address the issue.

In a separate account, Ambassador Mamba described a tense encounter with Bamwine at the embassy shortly before his dismissal.

“You appeared unannounced on the day of my departure, demanding to know why issues were raised in writing rather than verbally. The manner in which you addressed me was most disturbing,” Mamba noted.