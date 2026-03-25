Gov’t secures Shs422b for new aircraft as Uganda Airlines undergoes leadership change

Government has secured Shs422 billion to support the acquisition of 10 new aircraft for Uganda Airlines, in a step aimed at strengthening the airline’s operational capacity and expanding its route network.

The funding, approved under a supplementary budget, will be used to secure production slots for the aircraft, a critical stage in aircraft procurement given global demand and long manufacturing timelines.

The investment is part of a broader plan to position the national carrier as a competitive player in both regional and international aviation markets.

The planned fleet expansion comes at a time when Uganda Airlines has been operating a relatively small fleet which has limited its ability to scale up operations, maintain consistent schedules and fully exploit emerging travel and cargo opportunities.

However, the expansion drive is unfolding amid ongoing financial and governance challenges at the airline. Since its revival, Uganda Airlines has recorded significant operational losses, largely attributed to high start up and running costs, as well as the complexities of establishing new routes in a competitive industry.

The airline has also in recent months undergone major leadership changes, signaling a shift in government’s approach to its management. Former acting Chief Executive Officer Jenifer Bamuturaki was dismissed as part of efforts to restructure the airline and address concerns over governance and performance.

In February 2026, Yoweri Museveni appointed Ethiopian aviation veteran Girma Wake as Consultant, Advisor and Acting Chief Executive Officer of Uganda Airlines. His appointment is intended to address management weaknesses and strengthen institutional governance at the airline.

Girma Wake, a respected figure in African aviation is expected to serve in the role until July 2026 when a substantive Chief Executive Officer is appointed.

Government officials say the combination of new investment and leadership restructuring is aimed at putting the airline on a path toward efficiency and long term sustainability.

While the injection of funds is expected to boost capacity and improve competitiveness, analysts caution that the success of the expansion will depend on strong management systems, prudent financial discipline, and strategic route planning.

The developments show the government’s continued commitment to the national carrier, even as it works to resolve underlying structural and operational challenges that have affected its performance since the relaunch.