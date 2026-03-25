Police probe fatal school transport crashes as two students die in Budaka and Ngora 

Police have confirmed two fatal road crashes involving students traveling for school games in Budaka and Ngora districts, raising concerns over the continued use of unsafe means of transport despite repeated warnings from authorities.

According to Traffic Police spokesperson Michael Kananura, the two incidents, which occurred on March 23 and 24, 2026, claimed the lives of two students and left several others seriously injured.

“We have registered two fatal road crashes involving students traveling for school games in Budaka and Ngora districts,” Kananura said, adding that the tragedies could have been avoided if established safety guidelines had been followed.

The first crash happened on March 24 at Jami Malo Nine along Tirinyi Road in Budaka District. A driver transporting students of Iki-Iki Secondary School in an Isuzu Elf reportedly attempted to evade a police checkpoint by diverting onto a feeder road.

“While attempting to dodge a police checkpoint via a feeder road, the driver lost control of the vehicle while rejoining the main road, causing it to overturn,” Kananura explained.

Several students were injured in the crash and rushed to hospital, where a 17-year-old Senior Two student later succumbed to her injuries.

In a similar incident a day earlier, on March 23, a Fuso truck carrying students of Mukura Memorial Secondary School overturned along the Mukura–Kakise Road in Ngora District. Police say the crash was caused by overloading and unsafe seating arrangements.

“A driver transporting students lost control of the vehicle after the students sat on top, adding excessive weight that compromised its structure. The metal bars they were seated on gave way, throwing several of them off the vehicle,” Kananura noted.

Many of the students sustained serious injuries, while a 19-year-old Senior Four student later died in hospital.

Police have since taken action against both drivers, who are currently in custody, as well as the head teachers of the respective schools for negligence and failure to comply with safety regulations.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the families who have lost their children in these incidents,” Kananura said.

Authorities also pointed to existing guidelines issued by the Ministry of Education and Sports Uganda, which clearly prohibit the use of trucks to transport students. The Uganda Police Force has repeatedly warned against carrying passengers on cargo vehicles.

“Any school or individual found transporting students on trucks will face immediate legal action,” Kananura emphasized.

He called on parents, school administrators, and management committees to work closely with authorities to eliminate the dangerous practice.

“Road safety is a shared responsibility, and we must all act together to protect the lives of children,” he said.