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Two UPDF generals arrested at Mbuya

By Our Reporter

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Our Reporter

The Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces have arrested two of its generals.

The army generals were arrested this morning in Mbuya. One of the two is a Major General, while the other is a Brigadier.

The brigadier, whose identity we will not reveal, worked with one of the agencies until he was recalled for redeployment, and this website couldn’t ascertain whether the arrest is linked to his previous deployment.

The Major General has been on ‘Katebe’ for some time, ever since he was recalled from his deployment in Northern Uganda.

Stanbic

This is a developing story

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