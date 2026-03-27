Gaming Board CEO Denis Mudene earns continental nomination for responsible gambling award

The Chief Executive Officer of the National Lotteries and Gaming Regulatory Board, Denis Mudene has been nominated for a prestigious continental accolade at the iGaming AFRIKA Summit Awards 2026, further elevating Uganda’s profile in gaming regulation across Africa.

Mudene is contesting in the Rising Star in Responsible Gambling category, a segment that recognises emerging leaders driving initiatives that promote safer betting environments and protect players from the harmful effects of gambling.

The nomination reflects Uganda’s deliberate efforts to enforce responsible gaming standards in a fast growing industry increasingly driven by mobile and online platforms.

“This recognition reflects deliberate efforts to ensure that gaming is conducted responsibly, with strong measures to protect the public,” the Board said, pointing to ongoing compliance enforcement and public awareness campaigns.

In recent years, Mudene has led operations targeting illegal gaming activities, including unlicensed online operators and unauthorised slot machine businesses, while strengthening coordination with financial and communications regulators to track suspicious transactions and shut down non compliant platforms.

Africa’s gaming sector is evolving rapidly and requires stronger safeguards. Africa’s gaming industry is maturing and that growth must be matched with firm responsibility and evidence based regulation to safeguard players.

The iGaming AFRIKA Summit Awards 2026 recognise excellence across a wide range of areas within the gaming industry. Among the competitive categories are Responsible Gambling Operator of the Year, which honours companies demonstrating strong player protection frameworks and ethical practices.

The awards also feature Best iGaming Platform, a category that rewards innovation and user experience in digital betting environments, as well as Affiliate Programme of the Year, which recognises outstanding partnerships that drive growth within the sector.

Other notable categories include Marketing Campaign of the Year, celebrating impactful promotional strategies, and Payment Solution Provider of the Year, which highlights secure and efficient financial systems supporting gaming transactions.

Industry Innovator Award is another category that recognises groundbreaking ideas shaping the future of gaming, while Compliance Excellence Award honours organisations that have demonstrated strong adherence to regulatory standards.

The awards follow a rigorous process involving nomination, shortlisting, submission of supporting achievements and final selection through community voting.

Voting will open on April 3, with winners expected to be announced on May 4, as stakeholders across the continent rally behind nominees in recognition of excellence and responsibility in the gaming industry.