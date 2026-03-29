Ruparelia Foundation honoured by KCCA for championing Kampala City Festival 2025

The Ruparelia Foundation has been recognised by the Kampala Capital City Authority with an appreciation award for its contribution to the success of the 2025 Kampala City Festival.

The award, presented by KCCA commends the foundation for its continued support in powering the city’s flagship celebration, which draws thousands of residents and visitors onto the streets of Kampala each year.

The recognition highlights the foundation’s role in advancing a shared vision of transforming Kampala into a vibrant, attractive, livable and sustainable city.

According to the inscription on the plaque, the Ruparelia Foundation was honoured for powering the Kampala City Festival 2025 and for believing in the city’s long term development agenda.

The recognition reflects a growing reliance on strategic partnerships between the public and private sectors to deliver impactful urban events.

The Kampala City Festival has, over time, evolved into one of the most anticipated events on Uganda’s social calendar.

Organized annually by KCCA, the festival celebrates the capital’s cultural diversity, creativity and economic potential. It typically features live music performances from leading Ugandan artists, cultural showcases representing different regions of the country, street parades, food exhibitions and business activations that bring together both small scale traders and established brands.

Beyond entertainment, the festival serves as an important platform for promoting tourism and positioning Kampala as a regional cultural hub. City authorities have consistently used the event to highlight investment opportunities, urban development projects and community driven initiatives aimed at improving livelihoods.

The influx of revellers during the festival period also provides a significant boost to sectors such as hospitality, transport and retail.

In recent editions, KCCA has placed increasing emphasis on safety, environmental sustainability and inclusivity. Campaigns promoting cleanliness, responsible waste management and road safety have been integrated into festival activities, aligning with the broader goal of building a more organized and livable city.

Community groups, youth organisations and creatives have also been given space to actively participate, making the festival not just a celebration but a platform for civic engagement.

The Ruparelia Foundation’s involvement has played a notable role in supporting these ambitions. Known for its investments in education, health and community welfare, the foundation has consistently backed initiatives that promote social transformation. Its support towards the festival has contributed to enhancing organization, boosting participation and ensuring that the event reaches a wider audience.

The partnerships with KCCA are essential for sustaining the growth of the festival and maintaining its status as a unifying event for the city. By working with corporate and philanthropic entities, the authority is able to expand the scale and impact of the celebrations while sharing responsibility for delivering a successful event.

The recognition of the Ruparelia Foundation therefore not only celebrates its contribution to the 2025 edition but also underscores the importance of collaboration in shaping Kampala’s future.

The stakeholders are optimistic that the Kampala City Festival will play an even bigger role in showcasing its identity, driving economic activity and strengthening the bond among its residents.