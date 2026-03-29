Tycoon Sudhir offers wheelchair to 104 year old woman at Rajiv Memorial Eye Camp

A deeply emotional moment unfolded at Bukedea Teaching Hospital when 104 year old Esther Amoding received a wheelchair from businessman Sudhir Ruparelia during the medical outreach held in memory of the late Rajiv Ruparelia.

Amoding, overwhelmed with gratitude offered heartfelt prayers for Ruparelia, asking God to grant him long life and continued strength, drawing applause from the crowd gathered at the facility.

The gesture took place during the Rajiv Ruparelia Eye Camp, a three day free medical outreach that has attracted thousands of residents from Bukedea and surrounding districts seeking specialised eye care services.

Organised by the Ruparelia Foundation, the camp is providing free eye screening, treatment and surgeries to underserved communities, with a strong focus on restoring sight and preventing avoidable blindness.

The outreach screened more than 2,000 patients, conducted over 300 cataract surgeries and distributed hundreds of reading and prescription glasses to both adults and children.

Medical teams drawn from leading health institutions, including Mulago National Referral Hospital and C Care, are offering specialised services ranging from diagnosis to surgical interventions, targeting one of Uganda’s most pressing health challenges.

The cataracts remain the leading cause of blindness in Uganda, yet many patients cannot afford treatment, making such community outreaches critical in saving and transforming lives.

The camp, running from March 27 to 29, is not only a medical intervention but also a tribute to Rajiv Ruparelia’s legacy of compassion and philanthropy.

The initiative as a continuation of Rajiv’s vision of giving back to society, noting that restoring sight has life changing effects on individuals, enabling children to return to school, adults to work and the elderly to regain independence.

Leaders and community members attending the outreach praised the Ruparelia family for bringing essential services closer to rural populations, saying such initiatives complement government efforts to improve healthcare access.

Sudhir Ruparelia revealed that the eye camp is set to become a nationwide programme conducted every two years in different regions, with the next outreach expected to be held in Kasese, western Uganda.

Rajiv Ruparelia, who died in 2025 at the age of 35, was recognised for his role in expanding business and championing social impact through education, health and community programmes.

As the Bukedea camp continues, stories like that of Esther Amoding are emerging as powerful symbols of hope, dignity and the lasting impact of giving, reflecting a legacy rooted in service to others.