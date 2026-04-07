Uganda unveils Shs905b AFCON 2027 plan, waives visa fees for tournament visitors

Uganda has committed Shs905 billion toward preparations for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations, unveiling an ambitious government-led plan that combines infrastructure development, tourism promotion and institutional coordination as the country gears up to co-host the continental showpiece.

The tournament, organized by the Confederation of African Football will be jointly hosted by Uganda, Kenya and Tanzania from June 19 to July 18, 2027. Officials project that between 500,000 and 650,000 visitors will travel to Uganda, generating at least Shs1.9 trillion in tourism and related spending.

As part of its hosting obligations, government has already remitted approximately Shs159 billion to CAF and confirmed that all visa fees will be waived for visitors for at least three months around the tournament period, in a move aimed at easing travel and boosting tourist inflows.

The cabinet approved the Shs905 billion financing package to support a wide range of sectors critical to the successful hosting of the tournament, including transport, health, hospitality and sports management. Preparations are being coordinated through an inter sectoral steering forum that brings together more than 20 public and private institutions, working alongside the Local Organising Committee.

A significant portion of the funding will go into infrastructure upgrades, with Shs213.76 billion earmarked for improving road networks around Mandela National Stadium and Hoima City Stadium. The works will include street lighting and pedestrian walkways to enhance accessibility and safety.

In the aviation sector, government has allocated Shs184.9 billion for the construction of a passenger terminal at Kabalega International Airport to enable it handle international flights ahead of the tournament.

Health services in the host region are also set for a major upgrade, with Shs91.05 billion to be invested in facilities such as Hoima Regional Referral Hospital, Masindi General Hospital and Buseruka Health Centre to meet CAF standards for emergency response and medical care during the competition.

To strengthen accommodation capacity, Shs101.1 billion has been channeled through the Uganda Development Bank to support hotel expansion and refurbishment in Hoima and Masindi, alongside the construction of a new facility near Kabalega International Airport.

Tournament management and operations will consume Shs109.9 billion, covering security, branding, media, hospitality and fan engagement activities under the Local Organising Committee. The Federation of Uganda Football Associations will receive Shs17.7 billion to upgrade Kadiba Stadium as a training venue and Shs12.55 billion to prepare for the national team, the Uganda Cranes.

Further investment will be directed to the redevelopment of Mandela National Stadium, which is set to receive an additional Shs56.2 billion in the next financial year, bringing the total cost of its overhaul to Shs248.6 billion.

Government officials say the scale of preparations reflects a whole of country approach that requires close collaboration between the state, private sector and the public to deliver a successful tournament. All major infrastructure projects, including stadiums and training facilities, are expected to be completed by January 2027, several months before kickoff.

The 2027 tournament will mark a historic moment for the three East African nations, which are hosting the competition jointly for the first time.