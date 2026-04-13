IGG orders 22 Jinja officials to refund Shs33m misappropriated funds

The Inspectorate of Government has directed 22 officials from Jinja City to refund Shs33,075,000 that was found to have been misappropriated during the execution of official duties.

In a press statement issued today, 13, the anti-corruption body said investigations by its Jinja regional office established that the officials received funds to carry out activities but failed to provide evidence that the work was ever done.

“The officials are supposed to deposit the money into the Inspectorate of Government Assets Recovery account held in the Bank of Uganda. Any official who fails to comply with this directive will be prosecuted,” the statement reads.

According to the findings, the directive has been issued to individual officers and copied to the Town Clerk for enforcement, following a probe that uncovered misuse of public funds meant for official assignments.

Those implicated include Mr Nasser Asiraf, Mayor, Southern Division, who is required to refund Shs1,735,000, Mr Christopher Baliraine, Senior Assistant Town Clerk, Southern Division, Shs4,450,000, Mr Richard Kirya, Councillor, Southern Division, Shs1,040,000, Ms Agnes Auma, Councillor, Southern Division, Shs1,040,000, Ms Grace Apio Julu, Councillor, Southern Division, Shs1,040,000, Mr Rogers Anjoga, Councillor, Southern Division, Shs1,040,000, Mr Ali Ndaza, Councillor, Southern Division, Shs1,040,000, and Mr Innocent Ochimwa Otinga, Councillor, Southern Division, Shs1,040,000.

Others are Mr Benard Kintu, Senior Internal Auditor, Shs660,000, Ms Angella Baligeya, Senior Community Development Officer, Southern Division, Shs645,000, Ms Phoebe Monica Kwegala, Probation and Social Welfare Officer, Southern Division, Shs3,840,000, Mr Musa Waiswa, Accountant, Southern Division, Shs1,500,000, Ms Monica Kisakye, Office Attendant, Southern Division, Shs400,000, and Ms Prossie Nanangwe, Senior Assistant Accountant, Southern Division, Shs3,075,000.

The list also includes Ms Lillian Babirye, Councillor, Southern Division, Shs750,000, Ms Beatrice Achieng, Councillor, Southern Division, Shs750,000, Mr Nathan Mwanja, Internal Auditor, Shs660,000, Ms Juliet Najjaga, Principal Internal Auditor, Shs1,060,000, Ms Esther Kwenala, Stenographer Secretary, Southern Division, Shs4,060,000, Ms Joy Kasowole, Deputy Town Clerk, Southern Division, Shs1,750,000, Mr Faruwa Kitakule, Councillor, Southern Division, Shs750,000, and Ms Maria Babirekere Kasasa, Deputy Mayor, Southern Division, Shs750,000.

The IGG noted that although the implicated officials acknowledged receiving the funds and, in some cases, requested facilitation, there was no accountability to justify the expenditures.

“The money was unaccounted for, contrary to Regulations 123 (7) (c) of the Local Government Financial and Accounting Regulations, 2007 which states that any public officer who fails to account for council funds without any reasonable excuse commits an offence,” the statement adds.

The IGG emphasized that recovery of the funds is a priority and warned that failure to comply will attract legal action as part of broader efforts to enforce accountability in local governments.

For compliance, the officials have been instructed to remit the funds through the designated account at the Bank of Uganda as enforcement measures continue.