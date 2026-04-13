Lira High Court sentences man to 40 years for murder of ENT specialist Dr. Wilfred Olila

LIRA — The High Court in Lira has sentenced a 32-year-old man to 40 years in prison for the murder of Dr. Wilfred Olila, a senior Ear, Nose, and Throat (ENT) specialist and lecturer.

Paul Mugerwa, a resident of Mbale, was arrested alongside several other suspects in connection with the killing. He pleaded guilty to charges of murder and aggravated robbery and was, on March 3, convicted on his own plea of guilt.

Appearing before Lady Justice Sarah Birungi Kalibbala on Monday, April 13, Mugerwa was sentenced to 40 years for murder and 20 years for aggravated robbery.

Delivering the sentence, Justice Kalibbala emphasized the seriousness of the offence, saying, “This court must send a clear message that violent crimes resulting in loss of life will attract severe punishment.”

She added that although the accused pleaded guilty, “the gravity of the offence and the manner in which it was committed cannot be ignored.”

According to police investigations, the killing was linked to a violent robbery in which the doctor was lured, abducted, and later killed. The East Kyoga Regional Police Commander, Damalie Nachuha, described the brutality of the crime, noting that “his hands and legs were tied and dried blood covered his face,” adding that “a blood-soaked bandage wrapped around his head indicated severe trauma.”

Authorities said multiple suspects were arrested during joint security operations. Lira Resident City Commissioner Lawrence Egole confirmed the arrests, stating, “So far we have people in custody in connection to the death of the doctor, and investigations are ongoing.”

The Uganda Medical Association (UMA) condemned the killing, describing it as a major loss to the country’s health sector. In a statement, the association said, “This act of brutality against health workers is a grave injustice.”

UMA President Dr. Herbert Luswata also urged swift action, saying, “We request the police to expedite investigations and bring the perpetrators to justice.”

Defense lawyers had asked the court for leniency, arguing that Mugerwa was remorseful and had pleaded guilty early.

The court ordered that the sentences will run concurrently, with the time Mugerwa spent on remand to be deducted.

Dr. Olila’s murder shocked the Lango sub-region and the wider medical community, where he was widely respected as a dedicated specialist and mentor.