Gov’t seeks Shs100b to operationalise Lubowa Hospital as completion set for December 2026

The Government has unveiled plans to spend Shs100 billion to operationalise the International Specialised Hospital Lubowa as construction advances toward completion scheduled for December 2026.

Health Minister Jane Ruth Aceng told Parliament that the facility is currently at 70 percent completion, with major structural works already done.

The minister noted that the Shs100 billion being sought will cater for recruitment of staff, procurement of specialised medical equipment and establishment of systems required to run the facility as a high-level referral hospital.

“Lubowa Hospital has not yet been completed. It is now at 70 percent. The shell is complete, roofing was done and plastering is ongoing,” Aceng said.

She explained that the remaining phase involves finishing works and preparations to ensure the hospital becomes functional immediately after completion.

“We are now doing final touches. That is why we need funding for operations, and it is important to plan early because by December this year, it will be complete and we need to start operationalisation,” she added.

However, Bukomansimbi North MP Christine Nandagire questioned the hospital’s status, pointing out that it does not appear on the official list of government health facilities.

“The hospitals and all the institutions under the Uganda government were listed here, but I am not seeing Lubowa Hospital. So I remain concerned,” Nandagire said.

She added, “It has had different budgets over the years. I want to know whether it is fully constructed, whether it is a government or private hospital, and what level it falls under.”

The Lubowa project is being implemented by Finasi Roko Construction SPV Limited under a government arrangement aimed at establishing a specialised medical facility to reduce the cost of treatment abroad.

Government committed about $379 million, approximately Shs1.4 trillion, toward the construction and equipping of the hospital, making it one of the largest health infrastructure investments in the country.

Once completed, the facility is expected to offer advanced specialised services and strengthen Uganda’s national referral system.