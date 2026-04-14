Uganda seeks investment partnerships and IMF support at 2026 Spring Meetings in Washington

The Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development has dispatched a high-level delegation to the 2026 Spring Meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank in Washington D.C., as the country aims to secure financing and attract investment to drive its long-term economic transformation agenda.

The delegation is led by the Minister of State for Finance in charge of General Duties, Henry Musasizi and will participate in the meetings running from April 13 to 18, 2026. The global gathering has drawn policymakers, government leaders, private sector actors and development partners to deliberate on economic stability, growth prospects and poverty reduction under the theme “Building prosperity through policy.”

Speaking at the engagement, the Permanent Secretary and Secretary to the Treasury, Ramathan Ggoobi, outlined Uganda’s key priorities at the high-level meetings.

“Our focus this year will be on advancing negotiations for a new Extended Credit Facility program with the IMF, and also negotiate for more concessional financing from the World Bank for our transformative projects and for financing the budget through Development Policy Operations,” Ggoobi said.

The Ugandan delegation also includes the Attorney General Kiryowa Kiwanuka and the Governor of the Bank of Uganda, Michael Atingi-Ego.

While in Washington, the team is engaging with the United States administration, the World Bank Vice President for the Africa Region, and the Director of the IMF Africa Department, Abebe Selassie. They will also participate in the Coalition of Finance Ministers on Climate Action and the second US-Uganda Business and Investment Forum.

At the investment forum held at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel, Musasizi rallied international investors to tap Uganda’s growth potential.

“It is a pleasure to be here to discuss business, investment and opportunities that would make all of us more prosperous,” he said.

The minister reaffirmed Uganda’s ambitious economic vision, stating that the country is targeting a tenfold expansion of its economy by 2040 to reach a Gross Domestic Product of 500 billion dollars.

“We want partners in investment, trade, tourism and technological upgrading to achieve this strategic goal,” Musasizi added.

He highlighted key sectors offering investment opportunities, including agro-industrialisation, tourism, minerals and the extractive industry, science and technology, as well as infrastructure development.

Ggoobi, who also addressed investors at the forum, made a strong case for Uganda as a prime investment destination.

“Uganda has been ranked the best investment destination in Africa. It has the lowest macroeconomic risk in the region but offers the highest return on investment,” he said.

“Uganda offers peace, easy taxes and a tolerable administration of justice. Our weather is among the best, and the business environment continues to improve,” he added.

He further revealed that Uganda is in advanced negotiations for a new IMF Extended Credit Facility and that relations with the World Bank have been fully restored, signaling renewed confidence among international partners.

Attorney General Kiryowa Kiwanuka echoed the government’s commitment to creating a favorable investment climate.

“Uganda is open to investment, and the environment is very favourable for both local and international investors,” he said.

Other senior officials participating in the forum include the Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Monica Musenero, alongside Bank of Uganda Governor Michael Atingi-Ego who are engaging American investors on opportunities within Uganda’s innovation and financial sectors.

The engagements come at a time when Sub-Saharan Africa’s economic recovery is slowing, according to the World Bank’s April 2026 Africa Economic Update, which cites global shocks, rising debt burdens, and structural challenges as key constraints on growth.

Against this backdrop, global leaders at the Spring Meetings are exploring practical policy and investment solutions to spur job creation, unlock private sector capital, and accelerate development across critical sectors, including energy, agriculture, health, water, and digital infrastructure.