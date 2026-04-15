Police recover AK-47 gun at Tausi bus terminal, suspect flees scene

Police in Kampala have recovered an AK-47 rifle at Tausi Bus Terminal in Bukesa Parish, Kampala Central Division, following a suspicious incident involving a passenger who fled the scene.

According to Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson Racheal Kawala, the firearm was discovered in the early hours of April 14 after a bus conductor grew suspicious of a passenger attempting to load luggage onto a bus bound for Mbarara.

“On 14th April 2026 at about 0500 hours, a bus conductor, while loading passengers onto a bus heading to Mbarara, was approached by an unknown passenger who requested to have his luggage transported,” Kawala said.

She explained that the conductor’s insistence on inspecting the luggage triggered the sequence of events that led to the recovery of the weapon.

“As part of routine checks, the conductor asked the passenger to open the bag for inspection, but he declined. The refusal raised suspicion, prompting the conductor to physically check the luggage,” she noted.

Kawala said the conductor immediately alerted authorities after noticing a suspicious object inside the bag.

“In doing so, he detected an object resembling a firearm and immediately alerted police, prompting a swift response from a task team that was dispatched to the scene,” she said.

Upon examination, police confirmed that the item was an AK-47 rifle, though it was not loaded.

“Upon inspection, an AK-47 rifle with an empty magazine and no ammunition was recovered. The weapon had been concealed in a white polythene bag, which was further packed inside a ‘Ghana Must Go’, locally known as ‘usofia’ bag,” Kawala stated.

The suspect reportedly fled before police arrived and remains on the run.

“The suspect fled the scene and remains at large. Efforts are underway to identify and apprehend him as investigations continue,” she added.

Police have since commended the vigilance of the bus conductor, noting that his actions may have prevented a potential security threat in the city.