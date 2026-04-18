UBOS ED Chris Mukiza allegedly attempts to shoot Rubanda West MP Kamuntu at Kololo facility

A confrontation involving the Executive Director of the Uganda Bureau of Statistics, Dr. Chris Mukiza and outgoing Rubanda West Member of Parliament Moses Kamuntu is reported to have escalated into an attempted gun shooting incident at a top hotel facility in Kololo on Saturday evening.

Eyewitnesses say the two met at the exit gate of the facility, where a disagreement broke out when Dr Mukiza, driving his official car, a Toyota Land Cruiser, knocked Mr Kamuntu’s vehicle. Kamuntu attempted to leave the premises before he was confronted, and it escalated to drawing a gun at Kamuntu.

The disagreement reportedly escalated into a heated exchange of words.

Mukiza then reached into his vehicle and produced a pistol, which reportedly malfunctioned, causing the magazine and bullets to fall onto the ground.

Witnesses said that in the process of drawing the gun, the magazine fell and bullets were scattered, something that sent Mukiza, who sources say was a bit tipsy, into search for the two missing bullets. Later, bullets were found beneath the vehicle and recovered.

At the scene, Kamuntu demanded an apology, insisting the matter should be taken seriously due to the alleged display of a firearm during the confrontation.

Witnesses quoted Mukiza as he attempted to retrieve the bullets, saying:

“This is my gun, and I was given this gun to help myself in such incidents. Don’t joke with me.”

Kamuntu, when contacted by Eagle Online, confirmed that a confrontation took place but gave a different version of events.

“It is true there was an incident. He smashed my car, and I told him to repair it and apologize, but he refused and instead drew a gun from his car to shoot at me. He was even drunk and driving a government vehicle,” Kamuntu said.

Efforts to obtain a response from Mukiza were unsuccessful as his phone went unanswered.

Kampala Metropolitan Deputy Police spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire said police had not yet received any formal complaint regarding the incident.

“We have no information on that case at the moment. If the victims make a complaint, we can investigate. For now, we treat it as hearsay,” Owoyesigyire said.

The incident reportedly left eyewitnesses at the facility stunned, with calls for restraint among public officials in handling disputes involving alleged firearms.