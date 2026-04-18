NEW ERA: Victoria University appoints Meera Ruparelia to Council

Victoria University has appointed Meera Ruparelia as the new Representative of Directors to its University Council, taking over following the death of Rajiv Ruparelia.

In a press statement issued on April 16, 2026, the university confirmed that Meera has been sworn into the role, placing her at the centre of the institution’s governance and strategic direction.

“The Victoria University has officially welcomed Ms. Meera Ruparelia as she was sworn in as the new Representative of the Directors to the University Council,” the statement said.

She assumes the position at a time the university is still coming to terms with the loss of Rajiv Ruparelia, whose leadership shaped its growth and repositioning within Uganda’s private education sector.

“Ms. Meera steps into this role following the passing of our beloved Director, the late Rajiv Ruparelia. While we continue to honor his contribution to the transformation of higher education in Uganda, we are confident that Meera’s appointment reflects continuity in the values he championed: innovation, grit, and experiential education,” the statement added.

In her first address to the Council, Meera set out her priorities, focusing on relevance, innovation and closer ties between academia and industry.

“In her inaugural remarks to the Council, Ms. Meera reaffirmed her dedication to ensuring Victoria University remains at the forefront of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, bridging the gap between academic training and industry demands,” management noted.

Meera Ruparelia is part of the Ruparelia Group’s emerging leadership and has been involved in the group’s expanding portfolio across education, real estate and hospitality. Her appointment signals a continuation of the group’s influence in private higher education in Uganda.

Victoria University has in recent years positioned itself around practical, skills-based learning, with strong emphasis on technology, entrepreneurship and industry partnerships. The institution has invested in modern learning facilities and programmes designed to match evolving job market demands.

“We congratulate Ms. Meera Ruparelia on this appointment and look forward to her guidance as we continue to shape Uganda’s education system,” the statement said.

Her entry into the Council comes as universities face growing pressure to align academic programmes with employment needs, an area Victoria University has increasingly prioritised.