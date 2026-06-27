Church of Uganda disowns ‘Reformed Anglican Church’, warns public against misrepresentation

The Church of Uganda has distanced itself from a group operating under the name “Reformed Anglican Church,” accusing its members of misleading the public by using Anglican hymns, liturgical practices and clerical vestments to create the impression that they are part of or affiliated with the Church of Uganda.

In a statement issued on June 25, 2026, the Church’s Provincial Secretariat said it had become aware of activities by individuals identifying themselves as members of the Reformed Anglican Church, whose conduct has caused concern among Anglican faithful and the wider public.

The statement, signed by Provincial Secretary Rev. Canon William Ongeng, categorically dismissed any claims that the Reformed Anglican Church is connected to the Church of Uganda or the worldwide Anglican Communion.

“Church of Uganda wishes to categorically state that the Reformed Anglican Church is not affiliated with, recognized by, or in communion with Church of Uganda or the Global Anglican Communion (GAC). Any claims or representations suggesting otherwise are false and intended to mislead the public,” the statement reads.

The Church said members of the group have been using Church of Uganda hymns, Anglican liturgical practices, and clerical and episcopal vestments in a manner that falsely portrays them as legitimate Anglican clergy.

According to the Provincial Secretariat, the unauthorized use of ecclesiastical attire and Anglican traditions amounts to serious misrepresentation and risks confusing worshippers about the identity and authority of legitimate Anglican ministers.

“We are particularly concerned by the unauthorized use of vestments resembling those worn by clergy and bishops of Church of Uganda, as well as the adoption of Anglican worship traditions and hymns to create an impression of legitimacy,” the statement said.

The Church specifically cited the use of clerical collars, cassocks, episcopal shirts, pectoral crosses, mitres, croziers and other ecclesiastical insignia, saying such attire should only be worn by duly licensed and recognized clergy serving within the structures of the Church of Uganda.

“The wearing of clerical collars, cassocks, episcopal shirts, pectoral crosses, mitres, croziers, and other ecclesiastical insignia by persons who are neither licensed nor recognized by the Church of Uganda constitutes a serious misrepresentation,” the Church warned.

Church leaders urged Christians and members of the public to verify the authenticity of anyone claiming to represent the Anglican Church, noting that genuine clergy operate within established diocesan structures under the leadership of duly consecrated bishops.

“Church of Uganda urges all Christians and members of the public to exercise vigilance and verify the authenticity of any person or ministry claiming to represent the Anglican Church. Genuine clergy of Church of Uganda serve under duly constituted dioceses headed by bishops and are accountable to the Constitution and Canons of Church of Uganda,” the statement added.

The Provincial Secretariat further warned that legal action could be taken if the alleged misrepresentation persists.

“Should this misrepresentation continue, legal action will be taken to safeguard the integrity of the Anglican doctrine and worship,” the statement concluded.

The clarification follows concern over the emergence of independent religious groups adopting names, symbols and worship practices closely associated with established denominations.

Church of Uganda said its latest notice is intended to protect the integrity of Anglican doctrine, worship and ecclesiastical leadership while ensuring that members of the public are not misled by organizations falsely presenting themselves as part of the Anglican Church.