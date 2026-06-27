US sanctions Sudanese gov’t and rebel networks over civil war

The United States has imposed sanctions targeting companies, senior officials and individuals linked to procurement and recruitment networks supporting both the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

Washington aims at curbing the devastating conflict that has plunged Sudan into one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises.

The sanctions, announced by the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), target eight individuals and entities accused of facilitating the supply of weapons, military equipment and foreign fighters to the warring factions, whose conflict has raged since April 2023.

The measures come as the United States renewed its call for an immediate, unconditional three-month humanitarian truce, saying a pause in fighting would allow lifesaving aid to reach millions of civilians trapped by the conflict and pave the way for negotiations toward a permanent ceasefire.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the administration remains determined to end the war and hold accountable those profiting from it.

“The Trump Administration is committed to advancing a lasting peace in Sudan and bringing an end to the conflict,” Bessent said.

Bassent added, “The networks profiting from the conflict in Sudan jeopardize the prospects for the humanitarian truce that the Sudanese people desperately need.”

Speaking on the sanctions, U.S. State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Pigott said the United States is targeting the networks that continue to sustain the war rather than the Sudanese people.

“These procurement and recruitment networks continue to fuel the devastating conflict in Sudan by enabling both the SAF and the RSF to expand the scale and intensity of the fighting,” Pigott said.

He added, “The United States is calling on both parties to immediately accept and implement an unconditional three-month humanitarian truce so that humanitarian assistance can reach those in need and civilians can be protected.”

Pigott also urged foreign governments and private actors to stop supporting either side militarily or financially.

“We again call on external actors to cease all financial and military support to the parties involved in the conflict. The Sudanese people desperately need peace, not more weapons.”

According to the U.S. Treasury, the latest sanctions target companies connected to Sudan’s Defense Industries System (DIS), the country’s largest military-industrial enterprise that supplies arms, ammunition, vehicles and military equipment to the Sudanese Armed Forces.

Among those sanctioned is Target Multiactivities Company Ltd. (TMAC), which U.S. authorities say imported explosives and related materials used in bombs deployed by the SAF. The sanctions also extend to TMAC Managing Director Tariq Hussain Muhammad Madani, Indian explosives manufacturer SBL Energy Limited, its Chief Executive Officer Alok Choudhari, and Ports Engineering Company Ltd., which is accused of importing military uniforms, ammunition belts and weapons equipment for Sudanese security agencies.

The Treasury said these companies have enabled the SAF to sustain combat operations, carry out attacks against civilians and obstruct international efforts aimed at securing a ceasefire.

The United States also expanded sanctions against an international recruitment network accused of supplying former Colombian soldiers to fight alongside the RSF, which Washington has previously accused of committing genocide during the conflict.

Those sanctioned include Panamanian nationals Enrique Daniel Palacios Quintanilla and Jack Peter Derman Guzman, as well as Colombian national Fredy Alejandro Lopez Ocampo. U.S. authorities say they held senior positions in Talent Bridge S.A., a Panama-based company allegedly used to recruit and deploy former Colombian military personnel for the RSF while concealing links to other recruitment firms.

The latest action follows earlier U.S. sanctions imposed in December 2025 and April 2026 against retired Colombian military officer Alvaro Andres Quijano Becerra and his wife, Claudia Viviana Oliveros Forero, whom Washington accuses of operating the cross-border recruitment network.

The sanctions were imposed under Executive Order 14098, which authorizes action against individuals and entities accused of destabilizing Sudan and undermining efforts toward a democratic transition. OFAC said its investigation was conducted in partnership with the United States Customs and Border Protection’s National Targeting Center.

Under the sanctions, all property and interests belonging to the designated individuals and entities within the United States or under the control of U.S. persons are frozen. U.S. citizens and businesses are generally prohibited from conducting transactions involving the sanctioned parties, while foreign individuals and institutions that facilitate such dealings also risk secondary sanctions and civil or criminal penalties.

Sudan’s conflict, which erupted in April 2023 following a power struggle between the Sudanese Armed Forces led by General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and the Rapid Support Forces commanded by Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, commonly known as Hemedti, has claimed tens of thousands of lives, displaced millions of people and devastated much of the country’s infrastructure.

The war has also heightened fears of regional instability and created conditions that Washington says could be exploited by terrorist groups operating across the Horn of Africa and neighboring regions.