CDF Muhoozi orders closure of NTV, Spark TV and Daily Monitor as military deploys at NMG offices

NTV Uganda and Spark TV have been taken off air in the early hours of Sunday after security operatives deployed at Nation Media Group (NMG) Uganda’s headquarters in Namuwongo and transmission facilities at Serena Hotel, following an order by Chief of Defence Forces Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba to shut down the media house.

The military operation, which began shortly after midnight, saw armed security personnel take control of the broadcaster’s premises as transmission of NTV Uganda and Spark TV was interrupted. By about 5:00 a.m., viewers attempting to access the stations were met with blank screens displaying “Video Unavailable,” while GOtv subscribers received messages indicating “Technical Difficulties.”

The deployment followed a series of posts on X by Gen. Muhoozi, in which he announced the closure of Nation Media Group’s flagship television station and newspaper.

“NTV and Monitor are being shut down from today. Both NTV and Monitor will not re-open without my permission,” Gen. Muhoozi wrote.

In another post hours before the operation, the Chief of Defence Forces declared his position on the media.

He said, “In Uganda, I do not believe in a free press. The press should be guided by cadres of the revolution.”

Journalists and staff inside Nation Media Group reported that security personnel sealed off the Namuwongo premises, preventing movement into and out of the compound as the operation unfolded. Soldiers also maintained a presence at the Serena Hotel, where part of the broadcaster’s transmission infrastructure is housed.

Besides NTV Uganda and Spark TV, Nation Media Group Uganda owns the Daily Monitor newspaper, KFM 93.3, Dembe FM 90.4, The EastAfrican, Ennyanda newspaper and Nation Courier. While the Daily Monitor continued publishing on its digital platforms, KFM and Dembe FM also experienced disruptions during the operation.

Neither the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF), the Uganda Police Force nor the Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) had issued a formal statement explaining the deployment or citing the legal authority under which the media house had been shut down.

The shutdown followed several days of criticism by Gen. Muhoozi directed at Nation Media Group journalists and its publications through his X account.

The development marks one of the most significant actions against an independent media house in Uganda in recent years and raises questions over media freedom and constitutional guarantees for freedom of expression.

Nation Media Group has previously faced similar action. In May 2013, police raided the Daily Monitor, Dembe FM and other NMG offices after the newspaper published a letter alleging the existence of the so-called “Muhoozi Project.”

The media house remained closed for 10 days as police claimed they were searching for a letter authoured by Gen David Sejusa about the ‘Muhoozi project.’ The infamous search

subsequently disorganised the company’s operations and caused uncertainty on the part of over 400 employees in addition to causing massive revenue losses.

Earlier, in February 2007, NTV Uganda was temporarily forced off air only weeks after its launch following accusations by government officials that its news coverage was hostile.