Gen Muhoozi gives Turkish citizens 30-days ultimatum to leave Uganda 

The Chief of Defence Forces (CDF), Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba has declared that Turkish citizens should leave Uganda within 30 days.

He issued the announcement via X (formerly Twitter).

In his first post, Gen. Muhoozi announced that the directive is affecting all Turkish nationals in the country, including diplomatic staff.

“There are no pacts between lions and men! All Turks must be outside of our country in 30 days. The directive includes even all members at the embassy,” he wrote.

The CDF later explained what he said was the basis for his decision, writing, “My God Jesus Christ has instructed me to chase the Turkish from His country! That’s what we will do.”

Gen. Muhoozi as defiant commander has noted that let them wail. Uganda belongs to Ugandans.

The remarks raise diplomatic implications, particularly given the close relations Uganda and Türkiye that have cultivated over the years. The two countries have expanded cooperation in trade, investment, defence, infrastructure development, education and energy, with Turkish companies playing an increasingly visible role in Uganda’s economy.

Türkiye maintains an embassy in Kampala and has strengthened its engagement with Uganda through bilateral agreements, business partnerships and development initiatives. Hundreds of Turkish nationals are involved in business, education, construction, manufacturing and other sectors across the country.

Gen. Muhoozi has become known for using his X platform to comment on military affairs, regional security, foreign relations and domestic politics.

His posts have frequently generated public debate and international media attention, with some later attracting clarification from government officials.

However, Muhoozi has not made the announcement in coordination with Uganda’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs or the Turkish Embassy in Kampala.