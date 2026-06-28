One Ugandan killed as Museveni orders evacuation of 746 from South Africa over xenophobic protests

President Yoweri Museveni has directed the immediate evacuation of Ugandan nationals from South Africa following escalating anti-migrant violence and xenophobic protests that have heightened security fears among foreign nationals.

In a press statement issued on Saturday, Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs Haruna Kyeyune Kasolo said the evacuation exercise is being coordinated by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs together with the Office of the Prime Minister, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Ministry of Works and Transport, the Uganda High Commission in Pretoria, and leaders of the Ugandan community in South Africa.

Kasolo said preparations for the evacuation are in the final stages and the exercise is expected to begin within the next few days.

“His Excellency Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, President of the Republic of Uganda, has directed that arrangements be made for the evacuation of Ugandan nationals from South Africa following the escalating anti-migrant violence and xenophobic protests by vigilante groups over the past few months,” Kasolo said.

According to the statement, 746 Ugandans have so far voluntarily registered to be evacuated because of growing security and safety concerns, with authorities expecting the number to rise as more nationals seek government assistance.

The ministry also revealed that several Ugandans have already left South Africa on their own following a reported June 30 deadline issued by vigilante groups targeting foreign nationals.

“It should be noted that the governments of some African countries have also evacuated their nationals from South Africa under the current circumstances,” Kasolo said.

The government said the evacuation plan includes registering affected Ugandans across different provinces, transporting them to secure assembly centres, issuing emergency travel documents where necessary, and coordinating with immigration authorities to facilitate their departure from South Africa.

Kasolo further announced that Uganda Airlines will play a key role in the operation, with the government arranging special charter flights to bring the affected citizens back home.

“In collaboration with the Ministry of Works and Transport, arrangements are being made for Uganda Airlines to provide special charter flights for the evacuation exercise. These flights will be funded by the Government of Uganda,” he said.

Even as preparations for the evacuation continue, the Ugandan government said it remains in close engagement with South African authorities to ensure the protection and safety of Ugandans who choose to remain in the country.

The statement also confirmed the death of one Ugandan during an attack in KwaZulu-Natal Province, describing the incident as a tragic consequence of the worsening security situation.

“On a sad note, the Government regrets to report that one Ugandan lost his life following an attack in KwaZulu-Natal Province. We extend our deepest condolences to the bereaved family. Preparations are underway to repatriate the body to Uganda,” Kasolo said.

The evacuation follows concern over renewed xenophobic attacks in parts of South Africa, where foreign nationals have increasingly become targets of violence, prompting several African governments to take measures to safeguard their citizens.