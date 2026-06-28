Police summon GLISS official, Godber Tumushabe, over alleged money laundering and illicit financial flows

The Uganda Police Force has summoned Great Lakes Institute for Strategic Studies (GLISS) official Godber Wilson Tumushabe to appear before detectives over investigations into alleged money laundering and illicit financial flows.

According to an official police invitation dated June 25, 2026, issued by the Regional CID Office for Kampala Metropolitan East, Tumushabe has been directed to report to the CID headquarters along Jinja Road on June 29, 2026, at 9:00am for an interview and statement recording.

The summons, signed by Regional CID Officer D/SP Kusijima Naboth, states that police are investigating allegations of money laundering and illicit financial flows and believe Tumushabe may possess information relevant to the inquiry.

“This Office is investigating alleged case of Money Laundering and Illicit Financial Flows,” the letter reads.

Police said the invitation is issued under Section 28(1)(a) and (b) of the Police Act Cap 324 (as amended), which empowers officers to invite, summon or require the attendance of any person believed to have information or documents that may assist investigations.

“The Police is empowered to invite/summon/require the attendance of any person whom the Police have reason to believe has valuable/relevant information, exhibit or document to assist the police,” the letter states.

Investigators have asked Tumushabe to present documents and information supporting the operations of his activities, alongside any other records that could assist with the ongoing investigations.

“You are therefore required to report to the Regional CID Offices, Kampala Metropolitan East along Jinja Road on the 29th day of June, 2026 at 0900 hours to provide valuable/relevant information relating to the matter under investigations,” the summons say.

Police further requested that he reports to the undersigned officer for further guidance, expressing hope for his timely response.

The summons comes amid heightened scrutiny of civil society organisations and governance-focused institutions, although police have not publicly disclosed further details about the specific allegations or whether any charges have been preferred against Tumushabe or the Great Lakes Institute for Strategic Studies.